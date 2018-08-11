CALIFORNIA

Crews make progress battling wildfire

Firefighters made significant progress battling a wildfire that threatened homes and has been raging for days south of Los Angeles, officials said Saturday.

Aircraft made continuous flights, dumping water and retardant to protect Lake Elsinore and other communities as the fire sweeps through the Cleveland National Forest.

The Holy fire — named for Holy Jim Canyon, where it began Monday — grew to nearly

33 square miles by Saturday morning. But containment also rose, from 10 to 29 percent, officials said.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Man charged over gun in 4-year-old's bag

An Illinois man was charged with reckless conduct after authorities said his son, 4, found a gun in a backpack his father had brought to him at day care.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported that authorities said Joshua Finley, 32, of Maryville packed a “nap time bag” that also contained sheets and blankets, then brought it to the day care in Glen Carbon on July 2. The child found the gun in the bag.

The day care told parents the child immediately took the gun to a teacher, who called police.

— Associated Press

Deputy accused in suit of using stun gun on autistic boy: A federal lawsuit alleges that a Louisiana sheriff's deputy on school duty shocked a nonverbal, autistic 10th-grader with a stun gun, then left him lying in his own urine until an emergency crew arrived 13 minutes later. The boy has been afraid even to let his family leave a room without him since the incident last Aug. 31, according to the lawsuit filed Aug. 1 in Shreveport against Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. Prator declined to comment on the lawsuit, the Times of Shreveport reported.

Ferry workers suspended for pro-Trump flag: Officials with North Carolina's ferry system have suspended a boat captain and crew member for a week after they hoisted a flag supporting President Trump's reelection on a state-owned ship. A passenger on the MV Frisco ferry took a picture of the "Trump 2020" flag flying below the U.S. flag and even with the North Carolina flag last month and posted it to social media.

— From news services