Illinois

Aurora shooter had gun permit revoked

An initial background check did not detect a felony conviction that should have barred the man who killed five co-workers and wounded six others at a suburban Chicago manufacturing plant from buying a gun.

Months later, a second background check of Gary Martin found his 1995 aggravated assault conviction in Mississippi involving the stabbing of an ex-girlfriend. But it prompted only a letter stating his gun permit had been revoked and ordering him to turn over his firearm to police.

A vigil for the victims, including a university student on his first day as an intern at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora and a longtime plant manager, was scheduled for Sunday in Aurora, about 40 miles west of Chicago.

Martin, 45, was killed in a shootout with officers Friday at the Henry Pratt Co. His state gun license permit was revoked in 2014, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said.

— Associated Press

Ford awards $151.8 million to accident victim: An Alabama jury awarded $151.8 million to Travaris "Tre" Smith, who was paralyzed in a 2015 rollover accident involving a Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle, Ford and lawyers in the case said Sunday. The jury awarded $100 million in punitive damages and the rest in compensatory damages after finding on Friday that the 1998 Ford Explorer did not meet Ford's safety guidelines and that Ford "acted wantonly" in designing the vehicle, according to a court document.

Man dies after taking hostages: A man who shot and killed four people he held hostage in a Mississippi home has died from gunshot wounds he suffered in the 12-hour standoff, authorities said Sunday. Two young children were released unharmed from the home in Clinton several hours after the standoff started, police said. Police forced their way into the house and found four people dead and the gunman, Nam Le, wounded, authorities said. Le died at a hospital, said Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart. The coroner hasn't released the names of the four people killed inside Le's home.

— From news services