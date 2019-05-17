CALIFORNIA

Authorities investigate crash near air base

A wide area including a freeway around an F-16 fighter jet crash site in Southern California remained off-limits Friday as military and civilian authorities investigated.

An explosive ordnance team was at the scene but officials would not say whether there were any armaments aboard the jet.

The aircraft crashed Thursday afternoon through the roof of a warehouse near March Air Reserve Base southeast of Los Angeles.

There was no explosion and no serious injuries among workers at the business.

The pilot, who was not identified, ejected safely before the crash and was in good condition, Col. Thomas McNamara, vice commander of the Air Force Reserve’s 452nd Air Mobility Wing, said at a news conference.

Authorities cordoned off an area for three-quarters of a mile around the scene, including a section of heavily traveled Interstate 215.

No residential areas were involved, but the closure affected businesses and adjacent Riverside National Cemetery, authorities said.

The crash occurred during a training mission, March Air Reserve Base Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Holliday said.

The F-16 was under the direction of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The pilot is from the 144th Fighter Wing, an Air National Guard unit based in Fresno, and the F-16 belongs to the South Dakota Air National Guard in Sioux Falls.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Death row inmate dies after friend is executed

A Tennessee death row inmate died in prison on Friday, less than three months before his scheduled execution and less than a day after a fellow inmate was executed.

Charles Wright, 64, was pronounced dead of natural causes at 11:57 a.m. at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Wright was convicted in the 1984 shooting death of two men in a Nashville park during a drug deal. He was sentenced to death for killing Douglas Alexander and to life in prison for killing Gerald Mitchell.

Assistant federal public defender Kelley Henry had unsuccessfully sought compassionate release for Wright, saying the inmate was dying of cancer.

Henry said Wright had many friends on death row who took care of him after he became ill.

They included Don Johnson, who was pronounced dead Thursday night. Henry was one of the witnesses to Johnson’s execution. Autopsies are planned for both men.

Courts have rejected challenges to Tennessee’s midazolam-based lethal injection protocols. The state is scheduled to execute two more inmates later this year.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

Trial of accused school shooter changes venue

A Kentucky judge has ruled that the trial of a teenager accused of killing two schoolmates will be moved to another county.

News outlets reported that Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson on Friday granted a request sought by lawyers for Gabriel Parker, 17. Parker is accused of shooting and killing Preston Cope and Bailey Holt and injuring 14 others at Marshall County High School in Benton on Jan. 23, 2018.

Marshall County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said the June 2020 trial will be held in Christian County, about an hour away.

Defense lawyers requested the change of venue, citing heavy publicity and “sensational” allegations. They said members of the community have contact with the high school and the victims and their families. Foust said he felt the change of venue was the right thing to do.

— Associated Press

Iowa

Teen finds prehistoric mastodon jawbone

A teen searching for arrowheads in southern Iowa found something much bigger: the prehistoric jawbone of a mastodon.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported that the 30-inch bone belonged to a juvenile mastodon, an elephant-like animal believed to have roamed Iowa some 34,000 years ago.

Officials with the University of Iowa Paleontology Repository, which now has possession of the bone found last week, say the mastodon might have stood around 7 feet tall.

The farmers who donated the jaw and related bones to the repository did so anonymously, saying they didn’t want to encourage people to trespass on their property looking for fossils. The owners found other mastodon remains there decades ago.

— Associated Press