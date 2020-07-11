The video showed Mark McCloskey, 61, wielding a long-barreled gun and Patricia McCloskey, 63 standing next to him waving a handgun.
Joel Schwartz, the couple’s lawyer, said a search warrant was served Friday evening and that the gun Mark McCloskey was holding in June was seized. Schwartz said that arrangements have been made to turn over to authorities on Saturday the gun that Patricia McCloskey displayed.
The McCloskeys have not been charged.
Meanwhile, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Saturday that public records and interviews show the McCloskeys have often been in conflict with others, typically over control of private property.
— Associated Press
Fire ravages 250-year-old church: A fire early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of a California church that was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration. Fire alarms at the San Gabriel Mission rang at about 4 a.m., and when firefighters responded they saw smoke rising from the wooden roof, San Gabriel Fire Capt. Paul Negrete said. The cause of the fire was under investigation, Negrete said.
Mayor sues Delta over dog bite: The mayor of Bridgeport, Conn., is suing Delta Air Lines over a dog bite he says he suffered on a flight. A suit filed in state Superior Court alleges that Mayor Joe Ganim was sitting in his seat on a Delta flight in November 2018 when he was bitten by a dog that was accompanying a boarding passenger. The New Haven Register reports that the suit alleges Ganim suffered “serious, severe, painful and permanent injuries” to his lower left leg and was forced to undergo rabies shots because the airline didn’t provide details on the dog’s medical history or contact information for the animal’s owner.
— From news services