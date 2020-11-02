Rittenhouse turned himself in to police in Antioch the morning after the Aug. 25 shootings. He was extradited to Wisconsin on Friday and made his initial court appearance in Kenosha County on Monday afternoon.

In addition to the homicide charges, Rittenhouse faces counts of attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

His attorney, Mark Richards, asked Court Commissioner Loren Keating to set bail at $750,000 and place Rittenhouse on electronic monitoring, arguing that the protesters had attacked the teen that night and that Rittenhouse had fired in self-defense.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger asked for $2 million bond.

Keating set bail at $2 million, saying Rittenhouse has no ties to Kenosha, fled the state after the shootings and faces life in prison if convicted. He ordered Rittenhouse not to have any contact with the victims’ families or to possess any weapons if he is released.

The shootings happened two days after a White police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot the 29-year-old Black man seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down. Video of the shooting sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000 on the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, killed in shooting

The actor Eddie Hassell, known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” has died after a shooting in Texas, police said. He was 30.

The shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, police said. Grand Prairie police said officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A representative for Hassell told Variety that the shooting appeared to be connected to a carjacking. Grand Prairie police said that the motive remained under investigation but that a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Three killed in crash of plane from N.C.

Authorities on Monday found the wreckage of a small plane from North Carolina that crashed in western New York a day earlier, killing all three people aboard, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.

The twin-engine Grumman American GA-7 was found near the town of Ellicott in an area between Route 380 and Route 60 around 10 a.m., the office said.

The sheriff’s office identified the dead as Alan Fuller, Valerie Holmes and Linda Edwards.

The crash site is about a mile east of Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport, where the plane was headed after leaving Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in North Carolina, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Weather may have been a factor in the plane’s disappearance. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.