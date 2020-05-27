Bertha was named around 8 a.m. Wednesday and was onshore east of Charleston by 9:30 a.m. The state Department of Natural Resources called it “a sunrise surprise.”

Six hours after the tropical storm formed, the National Hurricane Center downgraded it to a depression well inland. They said Bertha was no longer a tropical depression at 5 p.m. and stopped issuing advisories.

As with almost all storms with heavy rain, several streets flooded in Charleston, leaving ankle- to calf-high brown water mixed with trash from knocked-over cans. Sea rise and an antiquated drainage system mean the city floods more than once a week, on average. Heavy rains from an unnamed storm last week caused more problems.

Less than 1,000 power outages and scattered downed trees were reported as Bertha and its 50 mph maximum sustained winds moved onshore and into eastern South Carolina.

Bertha moved rapidly inland, spreading up to 4 inches of rain into parts of North Carolina and Virginia.

At the final advisory at 5 p.m., the storm was centered about 95 miles west-northwest of Myrtle Beach and was moving north-northwest at 15 mph.

— Associated Press

Protester who hung effigy of governor loses job: A protester who participated in hanging an effigy of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at an armed rally on the State Capitol grounds last weekend has been fired from his job at an auto dealer. Neil Huffman Auto Group said it terminated the employee, whom it did not name, after an internal review. The Courier Journal identified the protester as Terry Bush, president of the Kentucky 3 Percenters group. His dismissal was confirmed by his wife, Patsy Bush, the newspaper reported.

Minn. diocese to pay abuse victims: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Saint Cloud in Minnesota will pay sexual abuse victims $22.5 million and file for bankruptcy, according to a settlement agreement. Some 70 people say they were abused by 41 priests in cases dating back to the 1950s. If the bankruptcy plan is approved, the diocese will become the fifth of Minnesota's six dioceses to settle its clergy abuse claims and declare bankruptcy.

