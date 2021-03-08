AD

Interior Department press secretary Tyler Cherry said the administration was revoking the legal opinion Trump officials issued in December 2017 that justified the rule and will propose a regulation to reverse it.

Cherry, noting that a federal judge had rejected the Trump administration’s legal interpretation, said it “overturned decades of bipartisan and international consensus and allowed industry to kill birds with impunity.”

He added that the department would reconsider its interpretation of the century-old law “to develop common sense standards that can protect migratory birds and provide certainty to industry.”

NEW YORK

NYPD posts officers' discipline records

Disciplinary records of New York City police officers are now a matter of public record — but critics say officials are still keeping the vast majority of misconduct hidden.

The NYPD, acting Monday on a recent appeals court decision, posted a long-awaited online database of officer disciplinary histories, as well as decisions from the department’s internal disciplinary hearing process.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit last month lifted a temporary restraining order that paused the release of disciplinary records while public safety unions sued to block the city from posting them online.

The lawsuit, filed after state lawmakers last June reversed a law that kept disciplinary records secret for decades, is still pending. The appeals court, in its ruling, said it wouldn’t keep the public waiting any longer.

The NYPD’s disclosures came days after the city’s police watchdog agency, the Civilian Complaint Review Board, posted a database of complaints it has received about officers.

Advocates criticized the NYPD for limiting its disclosures to matters that resulted in a guilty finding by the police commissioner, which they said excluded the vast majority of misconduct and discipline records.

Prude's family files wrongful death suit

Attorneys for the five children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being restrained by police during a mental health episode, announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the city of Rochester and at least six police officers, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.

The family claims in the lawsuit in U.S. District Court that both the actions of the Rochester police and an “attempted coverup” by the department and city government violated Prude’s constitutional rights, attorneys for the family said.

A grand jury in February declined to bring criminal charges against the officers.

“My father had a hard life, but he was a great dad. He always showed me and my brother and sisters how much he loved us,” Prude’s oldest son, Nathaniel McFarland, said in a statement. “Our hearts are broken by his death, but this lawsuit has given us hope for the future.”

Prude, 41, died in March 2020, several days after police officers, whom Prude’s brother had called for help, put a spit hood over his head and pressed his naked body against the street until he stopped breathing.

Police initially described his death as a drug overdose. The county medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint” and cited the drug PCP as a contributing factor.

The death went mostly unpublicized until nearly six months later, when police body camera video was released following pressure from Prude’s family.