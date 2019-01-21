WEATHER

Cold a factor in multiple deaths

Falling temperatures replaced the weekend’s falling snow Monday as bitter cold and gusty winds swept across the eastern United States.

The National Weather Service had forecast that temperatures would be more than 20degrees below normal across the Northeast, with wind gusts up to 30 mph and wind chills approaching minus 40 degrees in northern New York and Vermont.

Atop the Northeast’s highest mountain, the temperature fell to minus 23 degrees Monday morning and dropped to minus 31 later in the afternoon, according to the Facebook page for Mount Washington Observatory, in New Hampshire. Wind chills were hovering around minus 80.

The weather contributed to multiple deaths over the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

In suburban Chicago, the temperature was about 14 degrees Sunday when a 12-year-old girl died after a snow fort collapsed on her. Police in Arlington Heights, Ill., said Esther Jung had been playing with another girl outside Rothem Church. Their families began looking for them about an hour later and found them under the snow. The younger girl survived.

In Connecticut, a utility company subcontractor died Sunday after being struck by a falling tree while working on a power line in Middleton. More than 10,000 homes and businesses in Connecticut remained without power Monday afternoon, down from a high of more than 25,000 outages Sunday.

In Kansas, a snowplow driver was killed when the plow drove onto the shoulder of a road and rolled over, throwing him under the vehicle. It wasn’t clear why the driver had moved to the shoulder from the roadway. And in Wisconsin, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said a 59-year-old man and a 91-year-old man collapsed and died Sunday in separate incidents after removing snow.

A man in charge of transportation at a southwestern Michigan school district also died while shoveling snow. Portage district officials said Mike Westbrook died Saturday of a heart attack.

While FlightAware reported about 480 cancelled flights Monday, that was a fraction of the more than 1,600 that were cancelled the previous day.

— Associated Press

INDIANA

Notre Dame to conceal Columbus murals

The University of Notre Dame will cover murals in a campus building that depict Christopher Columbus in America, the school’s president said, following criticism that the images depict Native Americans in stereotypical submissive poses before white European explorers.

The 12 murals created in the 1880s by Luis Gregori were intended to encourage immigrants who had come to the United States during a period of anti-Catholic sentiment. But they conceal another side of Columbus: the exploitation and repression of Native Americans, said the Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame.

The murals in the Catholic university’s main building on the South Bend campus are painted directly on walls. Jenkins said they will be covered, although they still could be occasionally displayed. A permanent display of photos of the paintings will be created elsewhere with an explanation of their context.

“We wish to preserve artistic works originally intended to celebrate immigrant Catholics who were marginalized at the time in society, but do so in a way that avoids unintentionally marginalizing others,” Jenkins said.

In 2017, more than 300 students, employees and Notre Dame graduates signed a letter in the campus newspaper that called for the removal of the murals.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Pilots die after plane crashes

Two pilots were killed after a plane crashed into the snow-covered front yard of a rural Ohio home shortly after taking off from a private airfield nearby, authorities said Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said initial reports indicate the plane had engine trouble Monday morning after departing Stoltzfus Airfield in Wayne County, about 50 miles south of Cleveland. It hit trees and took down power lines, and the front of the aircraft was destroyed.

Troopers said pilot Brian Stoltzfus, 55, and co-pilot Curtis Wilkerson, 56, both from nearby Apple Creek, died at the scene.

The crash shook but just missed the home of Michael Morrison, who spotted the wreckage and called 911.

— Associated Press