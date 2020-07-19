After giving families from the schools $7.7 million to settle the dispute, the foundation now has just $1.5 million left after distributing $3.3 million in grants and to local mental- health programs. The foundation had planned to continue making grants until the youngest children who were at Sandy Hook graduate from high school.
The board of the Newtown-Sandy Hook Community Foundation sent a letter to all 26 families of victims explaining that it was about to embark on a “targeted fundraising effort designed to raise funds for general operating expenses.”
The foundation is supposed to dissolve on Dec. 31, 2025, after the last of the students who were inside the Sandy Hook Elementary School graduate from high school.
On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza shot his way inside the school and killed 26 people, including 20 first- graders, before killing himself.
Fight leads to 13 shot, wounded in Ill.: Police said that 13 people were shot and wounded early Sunday after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria. None of the wounds is considered life-threatening, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star. Officers responding to a report about people being shot found a gathering of about 200 in the area. Two people had serious wounds and were taken to a hospital. Eleven others with gunshot wounds arrived separately at hospitals. Six of those shot are men, and seven are women, authorities said. Investigators don't know what caused the fight, and they don't have any suspects, Dotson said. Peoria is home to about 110,000 people and is about 155 miles southwest of Chicago.