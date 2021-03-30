Hernández was convicted in October 2019 of charges that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Laroche told the judge that Hernández for 15 years fueled a flood of cocaine shipments into the United States by paying millions of dollars to top Honduran officials like his brother.

His brother served as the leader of Honduras’s congress before assuming the presidency in January 2014.

Prosecutors allege that among those bribes was $1 million from notorious Mexican capo Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to Juan Orlando Hernández.

President Hernández has repeatedly denied any ties to drug traffickers.

FLORIDA

Man guilty of setting store on fire in unrest

A Florida man was convicted Tuesday of setting fire to a sporting goods store and shopping center in Tampa during unrest that followed protests over the death of George Floyd last year.

Terrance Lee Hester Jr., 20, pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court to damaging or destroying by fire a building used in interstate commerce, according to court records. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Hester was identified in surveillance video as throwing a flaming piece of cloth into a Champs Sports store through a broken window last May, according to a criminal complaint. The damage to the store and other businesses in the plaza was estimated at $1.25 million.

The Champs store was one of several businesses in a commercial district of Tampa that were damaged or looted following what had been a peaceful protest over the May 2020 death of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Hester surrendered to federal authorities in Oswego, N.Y., last July. That month, a state prosecutor in Tampa filed rioting and looting charges against dozens of people for ransacking stores, causing destruction and fighting with police officers the same night as the Champs fire.

IOWA

Bosnian fugitive held in 1994 military killing

A former Bosnian soldier who fled custody while awaiting trial for murder in the 1994 killing of a fellow military officer has been arrested and jailed in Iowa after living in the United States for decades.

Federal agents arrested Dzevad Pajazetovic, 58, in Des Moines on March 1 following a formal extradition request from Bosnia-Herzegovina, court documents show. He remains in custody and a status conference in his case is scheduled for Wednesday.

Pajazetovic had been living a quiet life for years in the Des Moines area, most recently in the fast-growing suburb of Waukee, where he and his wife purchased a new $290,000 home in 2019. He has adult children, worked at a tire factory, and he became a naturalized U.S. citizen and registered to vote in 2004.

Bosnian authorities say Pajazetovic used to be a member of a military unit responsible for guarding the border with Croatia during the Bosnian War. They say he tried to illegally bring fuel from Croatia into Bosnia in 1994 and was confronted by a Bosnian military police officer, Dervic Okic, whose duties included trying to prevent cross-border smuggling.

Okic demanded that Pajazetovic surrender 10 percent of the fuel for the military brigade. Pajazetovic refused and the two began arguing, authorities say. Okic fired three warning shots into the ground, then Pajazetovic shot and killed Okic.

The killing took place during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War in which the country’s three main ethnic factions — Muslim Bosniaks, Catholic Croats and Orthodox Christian Serbs — fought for control after the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Pajazetovic was released from custody in 1996 while awaiting trial and fled to the United States. He was later tried in absentia, convicted in 1999 and sentenced to 15 years in prison. The Supreme Court of Bosnia upheld the conviction in 2000 but reduced his sentence to 11 years.