CALIFORNIA

Inmate gets chance to prove innocence

California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) ordered late Monday that a man sitting on death row for a quadruple murder must have one more attempt to prove he is innocent of hacking a family to death with a hatchet more than 30 years ago.

In an executive order issued Christmas Eve, Brown declared that four pieces of key evidence be retested for DNA that might exonerate death row inmate Kevin Cooper, 60, who has maintained his innocence since his 1985 conviction for the murder of a San Bernardino family and one of their neighbors.

Cooper, who is in San Quentin State Prison, was convicted of the 1983 hatchet homicides of Douglas and Peggy Ryen, both 41, their daughter Jessica, 10, and neighbor Christopher Hughes, 11, according to the order.

Another child of the Ryens, 8-year-old Josh, was severely injured but survived.

At the time of the murder, Cooper was an escaped inmate who was hiding out in an empty house in the Ryens’s neighborhood, the Los Angeles Times reported. A bloody hatchet sheath was found days after the crime in Cooper’s hideout house, and a hatchet in the grass nearby, the paper reported.

But Cooper has claimed for more than 30 years that he did not carry out the attack.

Brown ordered that four pieces of evidence be retested — a tan shirt, an orange towel, a hatchet handle and a hatchet sheath.

The order notes that the acting San Bernardino County District Attorney contends that Cooper’s claims of innocence were tested by the courts over the years and that previous DNA tests link Cooper to the crime.

Cooper has unsuccessfully asked for clemency twice before.

— Reuters

NEW JERSEY

Patients warned of possible infections

New Jersey health officials have urged more than 3,700 former patients of a surgical facility to get blood tests “out of an abundance of caution,” because they may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Although the risk of infection is low, patients who had procedures at the HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook in northern New Jersey between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 may have been exposed to infections, the state Department of Health said in an email on Tuesday.

HealthPlus has notified 3,778 former patients that a health department investigation found that “lapses in infection control in sterilization/cleaning instruments and the injection of medications” may have exposed them to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

“You can be infected with these diseases and not feel sick at all,” said the HealthPlus letter, which was provided by the department in its email.

HealthPlus told patients it would pay for all costs associated with the testing.

— Reuters

Man shoots own dog in park: A man in Hamden, Conn., shot and killed his own dog in a park because he feared it might attack some children, police said. The Sunday incident is under investigation. Police Capt. Ronald Smith said the man said his dog, a pit bull that was not on a leash at the time, attacked and seriously injured another dog that was on a leash. The owner of the injured dog was also with his three children at the time. The owner of the pit bull, who was not immediately identified, told police he was worried his dog might also attack the children. So he pulled out a handgun and shot the animal, killing it. Smith said the man was licensed to carry the gun.

— Associated Press