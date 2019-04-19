California

Parents receive life sentence for abuse

For years, David and Louise Turpin abused 12 of their 13 children, starving them, hitting them, depriving them of sleep and shackling them to furniture — torture that moved one of their daughters to tell a courtroom, “My parents took my whole life from me.”

In a Friday hearing at Riverside County Superior Court, the California couple was sentenced to life in prison. They’ll have a chance at parole after 25 years.

In February, the Turpin parents each pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts, admitting that they had overseen what state authorities would later call a “House of Horrors.”

They were arrested in January 2018 after one of their children — a 17-year-old girl — escaped from the family’s home by climbing out a window, then called 911. Three of the siblings were chained to their beds when police arrived at the family’s house in Perris.

In the months that followed, law enforcement uncovered a pattern of startling and violent mistreatment, as the children recounted to them years of emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

In court on Friday, both Turpin parents apologized. David Turpin, through his lawyer, said that he had “good intentions.” Louise Turpin said she was sorry for “everything I’ve done to hurt my children.”

— Reis Thebault and

Michael Brice-Saddler

Kansas

Law lets Farm Bureau circumvent ACA rules

Kansas will allow its state Farm Bureau to offer health-care coverage that doesn’t satisfy the Affordable Care Act after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday declined to block a Republican-backed effort to circumvent former president Barack Obama’s signature health-care law.

Kelly allowed an insurance bill to become law without her signature, and it includes provisions that will exempt the bureau from state insurance regulations in the health-care coverage it offers to its members.

In a statement, she said, while she has “serious reservations” about the measure, she will allow it to become law “as a demonstration of my genuine commitment to compromise.”

Kelly’s fellow Democrats strongly opposed the measure, suggesting it would allow the nonprofit to sell skimpy health-care coverage while offering false hope to consumers.

The proposal had overwhelming Republican support in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Kelly had not taken a position publicly before allowing the bill to become law.

— Associated Press

Tennessee

Green groups ask for coal ash dump ruling

Two Tennessee environmental groups are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on whether the federal Clean Water Act applies to pollution from a coal ash dump.

The groups sued to force the Tennessee Valley Authority to clean up coal ash pits at its Gallatin Fossil Plant. Court documents showed pollutants from the ash leech into the groundwater and then enter the Cumberland River, a source of drinking water for Nashville.

In September, a divided panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the Clean Water Act doesn’t address leaks through groundwater, only direct discharges, such as through a pipe.

Other circuits have ruled differently. The Supreme Court already has agreed to hear an appeal on the issue in a case out of Hawaii.

— Associated Press

A strong storm system barreling through the South on Friday killed an 8-year-old girl in Florida and threatened to bring tornadoes to large parts of the Carolinas and southern Virginia. A tree fell onto a house in Woodville, Florida, south of Tallahassee, killing the girl and injuring a 12-year-old boy, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office. The same storm system was blamed for the deaths a day earlier of three people in Mississippi and a woman in Alabama.

— From news services