CALIFORNIA

Wildfires hurtle toward lake areas

A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for 15,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the largest and deadliest blaze in the state.

The dispute came as authorities on Sunday ordered evacuations around twin fires in Mendocino and Lake counties, including from the town of Lakeport, about 120 miles north of San Francisco. The blazes have destroyed six homes and threaten 10,000 others. The flames have blackened 87 square miles, with minimal containment.

Those fires were among 17 burning across the state, where firefighting crews were stretched to the limit.

— Associated Press

Lawsuits filed in fatal duck boat sinking: The owners and operators of a tourist boat that sank this month in Missouri, killing 17 people, put profits over people's safety when they decided to put the Ride the Ducks boat on a lake despite design problems and warnings of severe weather, a lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit filed Sunday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City seeks $100 million in damages on behalf of two of nine members of an Indiana family who died when the boat sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake near Branson. A second suit was filed Monday in state court on behalf of three daughters of William and Michelle Bright of Higginsville, Mo. The wrongful-death lawsuit seeks more than $125,000 in damages.

— Associated Press