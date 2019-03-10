CALIFORNIA

Changes ordered to method of tracking racial profiling

California’s first-in-the-nation attempt to track racial profiling complaints against police produced numbers so unrealistically small that the board overseeing the tally wants departments to make changes to encourage more people to come forward.

The panel’s most recent report found that 17 percent of California’s law enforcement agencies reported not a single complaint in 2017.

And of 659 profiling complaints that were filed in a state of nearly 40 million people, just 10 were sustained. Three-quarters of the profiling complaints involve race or ethnicity, but they can also include age, gender, religion, physical or mental disability, or sexual orientation.

The people who share leadership of the California Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board are divided over the seriousness of the problem and whether changes are needed.

Andrea Guerrero, executive director of the advocacy group Alliance San Diego, doesn’t believe the numbers and thinks they might be the result of police protecting their own.

Her co-chair, Kings County Sheriff David Robinson, disputed that. He said the numbers reflect the reality that it’s “so rare and far between that someone is racist.”

— Associated Press

2 die in collision with bus carrying students: Two men have died after their pickup truck collided in East Texas with a charter bus carrying students returning from Florida, police said. Tyler police said five occupants of the bus — the driver, two other adults and two students — were taken to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries in the head-on crash just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses indicated that the eastbound truck veered into the westbound lane, striking the bus, which went off the roadway. Police said 32 people were on the bus, including six adults and 25 students. The students from the Brook Hill School, a Christian school near Tyler, were returning from Orlando. The pickup's driver was Jeffrey D. Aynesworth, 22, of Rusk, and the passenger was Payton J. Raymond, 24, of Flint.

Maine fire chief dies: A town fire chief has died after suffering a medical emergency at the funeral for a fire captain who was killed while shielding a colleague from flames, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said. Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco died Sunday as several thousand people, including hundreds of firefighters from across New England, gathered to honor Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes. Barnes was killed in the four-alarm fire this month. Maine Medical Center spokesman Matt Wickenheiser told the Boston Globe that Sacco was pronounced dead at a hospital. No further details were released.

Jaguar attacks woman in Ariz.: A woman was attacked by a jaguar as she was apparently trying to take a selfie outside the big cat's enclosure at Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park, Ariz., authorities said. Shawn Gilleland, a spokesman for the Rural Metro Fire Department, said Sunday that fire crews said the woman, who is in her 30s, climbed over a barrier at the zoo Saturday. The jaguar reached grabbed her arm with its paw, leaving lacerations, Gilleland said, adding that the woman's injuries are not life-threatening.

— From news services

and staff reports