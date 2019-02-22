CALIFORNIA

Couple pleads guilty

to abusing children

A California couple could face life in prison after pleading guilty to starving, abusing and torturing most of their 13 children over the course of several years, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

David and Louise Turpin each entered guilty pleas on 14 felony counts, included one count of torture. Officials say the couple repeatedly beat, choked and tied up their children with ropes and chains in what Southern California authorities later dubbed a “House of Horrors.”

As part of their plea agreement, each faces sentences ranging from 25 years to life, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Turpins were arrested in January 2018 after one of their children — a 17-year-old girl — escaped from the family’s home in the city of Perris, about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles, by climbing out a window, then called 911.

The children ranged in age from 2 to 29 at the time, the Associated Press reported.

In addition to the torture charge, the parents also pleaded guilty to four counts of false imprisonment, six counts of cruelty to an adult dependent and three counts of willful child cruelty, authorities said.

Inside the home, the children were not allowed to bathe more than once per year and were punished for washing their hands above their wrists, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said last year.

A charge pertaining to the youngest of the couple’s 13 children was dropped over a lack of evidence that the toddler had been physically abused, according to media reports following their arrest.

The couple will be sentenced April 19.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

and Kristine Phillips

KANSAS

Lawmaker cuts name from anti-LGBTQ bill

A conservative Kansas legislator has apologized and said he has asked that he be removed as a sponsor of a bill calling same-sex marriages a “parody” after his LGBTQ daughter posted a letter to him on Facebook that ended with, “Shame on you.”

State Rep. Ron Highland (R) of Wamego said in a letter Thursday to his hometown newspaper that he should not have signed on to the proposed “Marriage and Constitution Restoration Act” because it contained “hateful language” that he does not condone, the Manhattan Mercury reported. The bill seeks to prevent the state from endorsing any policy in line with what it calls the “LGBT secular humanist religion.”

His letter came hours after the Facebook post from his daughter, Christel Highland, a Kansas City-area artist, mother and “partner to the love of my life.” In her letter, she told her father that, “It is time for you to change.”

Her post was first reported by the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Highland, a retired veterinarian, was first elected to the House in 2012.

— Associated Press

Girls, 14 and 15, charged with bank robbery: Police in Massachusetts have charged two teenage girls with robbing a bank. Fall River police said the 14-year-old girl walked into a BayCoast Bank branch in the city on Wednesday and told a teller she would "blow everything up and kill everybody" if the teller did not hand over cash. A bank employee handed the girl an "undetermined" amount of money and she left. The girl was seen on surveillance video getting into a black Toyota Camry outside the bank allegedly driven by the older girl. Police traced the car to a home where they found the girls.

— Associated Press