CALIFORNIA

Couple to face trial on child abuse charges

A judge on Thursday ordered a California couple to face trial on torture and child abuse charges after prosecutors presented evidence that their children were subjected to years of filth, starvation and cruelty that included beatings with a wooden paddle and caging them as punishment.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz found probable cause that David and Louise Turpin abused 12 of their 13 children for years.

Investigators testified that the couple chained their children to beds and deprived them of food. The judge threw out a child endangerment charge involving the youngest daughter.

Doctors who examined the children, ranging from age 2 to 29, found signs of severe malnutrition and muscle wasting. Some struggled to speak and a 12-year-old girl did not know the full alphabet.

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse and other charges. Each is being held on $12 million bail and could face up to life in prison if convicted. They are scheduled to return to court Aug. 3.

The couple was arrested in January after their 17-year-old daughter, who spent two years planning an escape, climbed out a window and called 911.

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

Top court clears path for medical marijuana

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for the state to launch its medical marijuana program, reversing and dismissing a judge’s ruling that prevented officials from issuing the first licenses for businesses to grow the drug.

Pulaski County Judge Wendell Griffen ruled in March that the state’s process for awarding medical marijuana cultivation licenses was unconstitutional. He said the process violated the 2016 voter-approved constitutional amendment that legalized marijuana for patients with certain conditions in Arkansas.

Griffen’s order prevented the state’s Medical Marijuana Commission from awarding cultivation licenses to five businesses it had identified as the top scoring firms among 95 applicants that sought the permits.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Griffen did not have jurisdiction to halt the licenses.

— Associated Press