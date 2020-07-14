Typically, the synagogue would keep a portion of the contribution — perhaps 10 percent — and then funnel the remaining 90 percent back to the donor, the newspaper said.

Authorities said the donor could then claim a large charitable contribution on their taxes, despite having put out only a fraction of the claimed amount.

Neither Goldstein nor his attorneys made any comments to a Union-Tribune reporter after the hearing in U.S. District Court in San Diego. At least five other people are expected to plead guilty in connection with the case.

The investigation into Chabad of Poway started more than 18 months ago. The newspaper said authorities served a search warrant on the synagogue on Oct. 17, 2018 — almost six months before a gunman burst into a Passover service and opened fire.

One congregant, Lori Gilbert-Kaye, was killed and three others were injured. Among them was Goldstein, who lost his right index finger.

The rabbi received an outpouring of support that included meeting President Trump at the White House.

John Earnest, 20, has been charged in the attack both in state and federal court. He has pleaded not guilty to hate crime-related murder, attempted murder and other charges.

In November, citing exhaustion, Goldstein retired from the leadership of Chabad of Poway. One of his sons now leads the congregation.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

Governor's home will get fence after protest

A security fence will go up around the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion in response to a spring demonstration where armed protesters gathered outside the home and then hanged Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in effigy, the governor’s office said Tuesday.

Security officials requested that the fence be built after the late May protest, Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said. The project’s costs won’t be known until all bids are submitted later this month, said Jill Midkiff, a spokeswoman for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet.

Demonstrators crossed barriers to reach the front porch of the mansion in Frankfort, “just a window pane away” from where Beshear and his wife are raising their two children, Staley said. Protesters chanted for the governor to come outside. No one came to the door, as state troopers monitoring the rally got out of their vehicles to observe the group but not intervene, the Courier Journal reported.

An effigy of the governor later was hanged in a tree on the state Capitol grounds. A video from that day showed that some of the demonstrators were armed.