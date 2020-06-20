PG&E needed the judge to sign off on its plan before the end of the month to qualify for a state wildfire insurance fund. That will help it cover damage claims from any future blazes sparked by its power lines.

“PG&E is committed to emerging from Chapter 11 as a fundamentally improved and transformed utility that meets the highest safety, governance, and operational standards,” chief executive Bill Johnson said Saturday in a statement.

The company said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy in July.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January 2019 after its equipment was implicated in wildfires that killed more than 100 people and burned tens of thousands of homes across Northern California. It was the largest utility reorganization in U.S. history. The company is emerging from Chapter 11 saddled with nearly $40 billion in debt after it agreed to settle claims from people, insurers and local government agencies for $25.5 billion.

With the judge’s confirmation in hand, PG&E can begin marketing $5.25 billion in shares as part of a plan to raise $9 billion through new equity to help pay for the fire-related costs. It is also raising more than $13 billion in the debt markets.

Some wildfire victims denounced PG&E’s proposal, saying hedge funds and other investors stood to make billions from bets on the distressed utility while individual victims will have to take half of their $13.5 billion settlement in shares in the reorganized company.

PG&E said it will implement all wildfire settlements it reached during its bankruptcy after it emerges, including the funding of the victim trust.

— Bloomberg News

Minnesota

Duluth seeks removal of 'chief' from job titles

City leaders in Duluth are making a push to remove the word “chief” from job titles, calling the term offensive to indigenous people.

At a news conference earlier this week, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson implored City Council members to vote to approve the change next week “so that we have more inclusive leadership and less language that is rooted in hurt and offensive, intentional marginalization.”

The measure, slated to go before the council Monday night, would change Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman’s title to city administrator and Chief Financial Officer Wayne Parson’s title to finance director.

“I think that there are other titles that we have the opportunity to use to steer away from language that may put people down based off their race or culture,” said Alicia Kozlowski, Duluth’s community relations officer and member of the Grand Portage and Fond du Lac bands of Lake Superior Chippewa.