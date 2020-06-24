The ban has survived many court challenges and legislative attempts to change it. But this year, supporters were buoyed by the nationwide protests of racial injustice stemming from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The state Senate voted 30 to 10 on Wednesday to repeal that amendment, a move that still needs the approval of voters in November. Sen. Scott Wilk of Santa Clarita was the only Republican to vote for the repeal.
The vote comes one day before the deadline to put constitutional amendments on the ballot for November. The repeal will face strong, organized opposition from some in the state’s Asian community, who have said they fear it will be used against them at some of the state’s elite public universities where Asian Americans make up a higher percentage of the enrollment than they do of the state’s population.
California is one of eight states that have banned affirmative action policies. The others are Washington, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Arizona, New Hampshire and Oklahoma.
— Associated Press
MISSISSIPPI
Man accused of threat against lawmaker's life
A federal indictment accuses a Mississippi man of threatening to kill the state’s only black U.S. representative and his staffers.
The indictment against Newton Wade Townsend, 52, identifies the target of his alleged threats by the initials B.T.
The only member of Mississippi’s delegation with those initials is Rep. Bennie Thompson (D), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.
“On June 1, 2020, Townsend placed a phone call to the office of a Member of Congress and threatened to kill the Congressman and his African-American staffers,” said a news release Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst in Jackson, Miss., and U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.
— Associated Press