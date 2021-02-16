Boylan was accused of “misconduct, negligence and inattention” by failing to train his crew, conduct fire drills and have a roving night watchman on the boat when the fire ignited.

The rare federal charges against Boylan were brought under a pre-Civil War law designed to hold steamboat captains and crew responsible for maritime disasters that were much more frequent at the time.

Boylan and four other crew members, all of whom had been sleeping, escaped from the fiery boat after the captain made a panicked mayday call.

All 33 passengers and a crew member died in the bunkroom below deck, some wearing shoes, which led to speculation they were trying to escape.

Federal safety investigators blamed the owners of the vessel, Truth Aquatics Inc., for a lack of oversight, although they have not been charged with a crime.

NEVADA

Board votes to rename Vegas airport for Reid

A county board voted unanimously Tuesday to rename busy McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former U.S. senator Harry M. Reid of Nevada.

The all-Democratic Clark County Commission approved a measure directing the county’s airport staff to file a change with the Federal Aviation Administration renaming the facility Harry M. Reid International Airport.

The county commission oversees the airport and is the final authority on a name change.

Its current namesake, former senator Patrick McCarran, served as one of Nevada’s two U.S. senators from 1933 until his death in 1954.

Reid, a Democrat and the former Senate majority leader, retired from the Senate in 2016 after serving 30 years.