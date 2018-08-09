IMMIGRATION

Provost first woman

to lead Border Patrol

U.S. Customs and Border Protection named Carla L. Provost to lead the Border Patrol on Thursday, making her the first woman to hold the agency’s top job in its 94-year history.

The announcement was not a surprise, as Provost, 48, has been the Border Patrol’s acting chief for more than a year. She will oversee 20,000 agents as well as the Trump administration’s effort to construct a border wall and clamp down on illegal migration.

CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan announced Provost’s appointment, praising her in a brief ceremony as “an agent’s agent.”

— Nick Miroff

CONNECTICUT

Prosecutors ask to reinstate conviction

Connecticut prosecutors on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their arguments for reinstating Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s murder conviction.

The state Supreme Court in May reversed its own 2016 decision and vacated his conviction in the bludgeoning death of Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975, when they were teenagers. The 4-to-3 majority said his trial lawyer failed to contact a witness who could confirm Skakel’s alibi.

The prosecutors argue that the state court didn’t properly weigh the overall performance of Skakel’s defense against that mistake. He is a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy’s widow, Ethel. Skakel was charged in 2000 and convicted in 2002.

— Associated Press

tennessee

SCOTUS denies stay for killer's execution

Tennessee was set to execute a man for the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl in what would be the first time the state has applied the death penalty since 2009.

Billy Ray Irick, 59, was scheduled to receive a three-drug injection in Thursday evening at a Nashville prison. He was convicted in 1986 in the death of Paula Dyer, of Knoxville, whom he was babysitting.

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared to clear the way Thursday for the execution to proceed, denying his request for a stay.

But Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a blistering dissent, recounting details from a recent state court trial of a case brought by inmates contesting the execution drugs.

“In refusing to grant Irick a stay, the Court today turns a blind eye to a proven likelihood that the State of Tennessee is on the verge of inflicting several minutes of torturous pain on an inmate in its custody,” Sotomayor wrote. “If the law permits this execution to go forward in spite of the horrific final minutes that Irick may well experience, then we have stopped being a civilized nation and accepted barbarism.”

— Associated press

Seven tons of cocaine arrive in Florida: More than 7 tons of cocaine worth an estimated

$211 million has arrived at Port Everglades in Florida. A U.S. Coast Guard cutter made the delivery Thursday after several missions in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Parkland parents call for ouster: The parents of the Parkland, Fla., high school massacre's victims called Thursday for the ouster of their county's school board, saying it hasn't done enough to bolster security before students return to class next week. The district said it has made progress, and the superintendent has said police officers or armed guards will be at all 234 schools starting Wednesday.

Missouri couple charged for confining children : Investigators in St. Francois County, Mo., say a woman accused of barricading four children in tiny rooms with no access to water or toilets had child-sized inmate uniforms made for them. Justen Head and Laura Elizabeth Cheatham, both 38, face child endangerment and kidnapping charges. The children, who had been adopted by Cheatham and her estranged husband, are in state custody. The county Sheriff's Department says Cheatham worked for the state Department of Corrections until recently resigning. Authorities say she ordered four small inmate uniforms in January from a prison clothing division. Authorities have not discussed a potential motive. The suspects are jailed on $500,000 bond and do not yet have attorneys.

Chicago-area church leaders resign: Answering critics' calls to let new leaders shepherd northwest suburban Chicago's Willow Creek Community Church, lead pastor Heather Larson and other church elders resigned Wednesday and apologized for mishandling allegations that church founder Bill Hybels engaged in improper behavior with women. Hybels stepped down from the helm of the megachurch in April following a Chicago Tribune investigation that revealed allegations of misconduct with women that spanned decades.

— From news services