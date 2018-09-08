SOUTHEAST

Carolinas brace as Florence strengthens

Tropical Storm Florence is becoming a “better organized” weather system that is likely to strengthen into a hurricane late Saturday, weather forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that the storm was expected to become a “major hurricane” by Tuesday as it passes between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm is expected to approach the southeastern U.S. coast Thursday.

Officials in North Carolina and South Carolina were bracing for impact.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday to give the state time to prepare for the possible arrival of a hurricane. McMaster emphasized that there is no way to know yet when and where the storm will hit land.

On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and urged residents to use the weekend to prepare.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Florence’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 65 mph. The storm was centered about 835 miles southeast of Bermuda.

— Associated Press

Mother of man killed by Dallas officer raises race issue: The mother of a black man who was gunned down at his home by a white Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own suggested that her son might still be alive if he were white. Allison Jean, the mother of Botham Jean, wondered whether race was a factor when the officer killed her son after she returned home in uniform from her shift Thursday night.

California interstate remains closed by wildfire: Firefighters battled Saturday to outflank a wildfire that has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in Northern California as the blaze swept through explosively dry mountain timber in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest for a fourth day. As of midday Saturday, the Delta Fire had scorched nearly 37,000 acres in the Cascade range. The blaze has caused major travel disruptions.

— From news services