The passenger had filled out a required checklist before flying, saying he had not tested positive for the novel coronavirus and did not have symptoms. United says now that “it is apparent the passenger wrongly acknowledged this requirement.”

The CDC is collecting information to decide whether further public health action is appropriate, an agency spokesman said in a text message to the Associated Press. “To protect the privacy of the individual, we aren’t providing this information to the public.”

Some social media users who said they were also on the flight reported that the man’s wife said he had symptoms of the virus, including loss of taste and smell.

The crew of four flight attendants is quarantining for 14 days, according to Taylor Garland, a spokesperson for Association of Flight Attendants.

— Hannah Sampson

TEXAS

Court orders relief for wrongful conviction

A state agency shouldn’t have denied compensation to a man who was wrongfully imprisoned — including for nearly a decade on death row — for the fatal shooting of a Houston police officer, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday.

After a judge signed an order in May 2019 declaring Alfred Dewayne Brown innocent in the April 2003 slaying of Officer Charles Clark during a robbery of a check-cashing store, Brown was eligible for nearly $2 million in compensation under state law. He spent more than 12 years in prison.

But the Texas comptroller’s office, which awards money to individuals who have been wrongfully imprisoned, rejected Brown’s application. The comptroller’s office had argued it was not sure the judge who declared Brown innocent had the jurisdiction to do so because of a previous order in the case.

But in an 18-page ruling, the Texas Supreme Court determined the comptroller’s office had exceeded its authority when it weighed in on the judge’s legal authority in declaring Brown innocent. The court said state law gives the comptroller’s office a “purely ministerial” duty to determine a claimant’s eligibility for wrongful-imprisonment compensation.

— Associated Press

UNC suspends fraternities over drug bust: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Friday it has suspended three fraternities that have been linked to a drug trafficking ring that federal prosecutors say funneled large amounts of drugs into three college campuses. The U.S. attorney's office in Greensboro said this week that 21 people were charged in connection to the ring following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said UNC-Chapel Hill has suspended recognition of the campus chapters of Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma and Beta Theta Pi.