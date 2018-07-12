OHIO

Charges dismissed against Stormy Daniels

Prosecutors in Ohio have dismissed charges against adult-film actress Stormy Daniels after she was accused of “fondling” patrons and police during a performance Wednesday night at a strip club in Columbus.

Police had charged Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, with three misdemeanor counts of touching a patron in violation of an Ohio strip club law, according to online court records.

Daniels’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said Thursday on MSNBC that police had set up a “sting operation” at Sirens strip club, where she was performing.

Avenatti later announced on Twitter that prosecutors had dropped the charges against his client. He posted documents in which prosecutors said they did not have probable cause to pursue the case.

Daniels has been embroiled in a legal controversy with President Trump over a sexual affair she says they had but which he has repeatedly denied.

— Samantha Schmidt

and Lindsey Bever

MASSACHUSETTS

LGBTQ leader to run St. Patrick's parade

The leader of an LGBTQ veterans group has been hired to oversee the Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade, which has been mired in controversy over whether to allow gay groups to participate.

The parade’s organizer, the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, said it has appointed Bryan Bishop as director of parade operations. The Air Force veteran is chief executive and a founder of OutVets.

The council voted last year to bar OutVets from the parade because of its rainbow flag but reversed the decision amid criticism from politicians and sponsors.

— Associated Press