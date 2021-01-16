Bologna, 54, had been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of an instrument of crime.
Video on social media showed Bologna hitting a 21-year-old Temple University student in the head and neck area with a baton during a June protest. The student was knocked to the ground, and another officer put a knee on him.
— Associated Press
Ex-student to be tried in boyfriend's suicide: The manslaughter case against a former Boston College student accused of encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life will head toward trial, prosecutors said Friday. A court partially denied the defense's motion to dismiss, finding that Inyoung You's words could have caused Alexander Urtula to kill himself.
Thousands without power in New England: A storm lashed parts of New England and eastern Canada on Saturday with heavy rain, snow and wind, leading to power outages and slick roads. About 15,000 homes and businesses were without electricity at the height of the storm in Vermont.
— From news services