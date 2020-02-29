After watching what she called the “widely shared footage” of the Friday afternoon shooting inside the Red Line L station, Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that although “one perspective does not depict the entirety of the incident, the video is extremely disturbing and the actions by these officers are deeply concerning.”

Deputy Superintendent Barbara West told reporters Friday that the police department was conducting concurrent criminal and administrative investigations into the shooting.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Associated Press on Saturday that although Beck “doesn’t want to rush to judgment,” the cellphone footage that has been widely shared on social media and footage from Chicago Transit Authority cameras raises “significant tactical concerns” about the actions of the two officers who were involved.

— Associated Press

Louisiana

Tulane removes bell with link to slavery

The history behind a bell that stood in front of Tulane University’s McAlister Auditorium has prompted university officials to remove it.

In a letter emailed to the Tulane community, President Mike Fitts and Board Chairman Doug Hertz said they were informed last week that the “Victory Bell” was originally used to direct the movements of enslaved people on a plantation, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported.

“It is terribly disheartening to learn that it is, in fact, a vestige of a horrific part of our nation’s past,” the letter said. “Now that we understand its history as an instrument of slavery, continuing to use this bell in a celebratory manner would run counter to our values.”

The Victory Bell was donated by Richard W. Leche, a former Louisiana governor and a Tulane law school graduate, according to a recent student guidebook.

In the letter, Fitts said the bell was moved to storage Thursday while the university investigates its origins. The school plans to form a special committee to recommend what will replace the bell. “As an academic institution, we believe it is important to find a way to use this bell to further our knowledge and understanding of slavery and pursue a more just society,” the statement said.