In the news release, the union said Lightfoot’s offer was woefully inadequate.

“The mayor’s office would pause in-person learning district-wide only if there are COVID-19 outbreaks in 50% of Chicago Public Schools at the same time,” the union said. That means that infections found in more than 200 schools “would not be cause to consider the reinstitution of remote learning in the view of the mayor or CPS leadership,” it said.

Lightfoot’s office did not immediately respond to the union’s statement. CTU spokeswoman Chris Geovanis said the union would resume negotiations “at the drop of a hat” if Lightfoot and the city offered.

Classes were set to resume Monday. What this latest impasse means for students was not immediately clear.

After issuing a deadline for teachers to return to the classroom earlier this week, Lightfoot backed off to allow what the district called a “cooling off” period and further negotiations.

One sticking point has been teacher vaccinations. The union said Friday that the city has agreed to provide about 1,500 vaccinations a week for members but has refused to commit to an expansion of teacher vaccinations if Chicago receives a larger share of the state’s doses.

— Associated Press

North Carolina

Woman killed, 3 police wounded in standoff

A man who barricaded himself in a North Carolina house with a woman and two children shot and wounded three police officers who tried to enter the home during the hours-long standoff, authorities said Friday. The woman was found dead, and the man was later killed by police.

The children were uninjured, and the officers’ injuries were not life-threatening, High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud said.

The approximately 11-hour standoff ended when Josue Drumond-Cruz fired at officers from nearby Greensboro who were assisting with the standoff, and they returned fire, killing him, Stroud said.

The woman’s identity and cause of death weren’t immediately released. The chief said he believes that she and Drumond-Cruz were in a relationship.

The standoff began after 11 p.m. Thursday when officers on patrol responded to a call about shots being fired. They found Drumond-Cruz in the yard and tried to communicate with him but he was uncooperative. He then went inside and came back out brandishing a rifle that appeared similar to an AR-15, Stroud said.

A tactical team and negotiators arrived, and investigators determined the woman and children were inside. About four hours into the standoff, and with no contact from the suspect, officers tried to enter the home, and Drumond-Cruz opened fire on them, striking three officers, Stroud said.

Stroud said Drumond-Cruz fired shots from the house periodically during the standoff.

At about 10:15 a.m., Drumond-Cruz shot at the Greensboro police officers, who fired back and killed him, Stroud said.

Two officers were treated for their injuries and released. A third officer underwent surgery.

— Associated Press

Arson suspected in Texas courthouse fire: A suspect has been taken into custody following a massive fire that destroyed all but the rock outer walls of a 111-year-old Texas courthouse, an official says. The fire at the Mason County Courthouse, about 100 miles northwest of Austin, started Thursday night. No one was in the building. Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden said the flames could be seen from miles away. He told the Associated Press that fire investigators suspect arson in the courthouse fire and another blaze around the same time at a house about a mile away.

Shooting of New Mexico officer leads to highway chase: New Mexico was in mourning Friday over the shooting death of a state police officer in a highway-stop confrontation that touched off a 40-mile police chase. Officials say the attacker was killed in a shootout with police at Las Cruces, where another officer was wounded. The officer killed Thursday was identified as Darian Jarrott, who joined the state police in 2015 after previously working as a state transportation inspector and local law enforcement officer. The attacker was identified by authorities as Omar Felix Cueva, 39. Authorities linked the confrontation to drug trafficking.

Man charged in shooting deaths of woman, 2 children: A woman and her two young daughters were fatally shot in their St. Louis home by the woman's former boyfriend before he bought a bus ticket and attempted to flee east, police said in court records Friday. Ronald Marr, 34, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was captured 100 miles from St. Louis, in Effingham, Ill., and is awaiting extradition to Missouri. St. Louis police said the three victims were each shot multiple times in their home. Officers responding to a call for shots fired went into the home at about 7 a.m. Thursday and found the three dead.