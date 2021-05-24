In a letter to the Faith Community of Saint Sabina, Cardinal Blase Cupich said he had accepted the finding of the office and the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board and was reinstating Pfleger as the South Side parish’s pastor.
Cupich said the change is effective the first weekend of June.
Two brothers, now in their 60s, alleged in January that Pfleger groomed them as children and abused them at rectories in the Chicago area. They accused the priest of taking advantage of two Black boys who trusted him.
A third man later accused Pfleger of grabbing his crotch over his clothes in 1979. The 59-year-old man said he was 18 at the time and pretended to sleep.
Leaders and parishioners at St. Sabina, a Black church in the city’s largely Black and low-income Auburn Gresham neighborhood, fiercely supported Pfleger, who is White, after the allegations. Upset by the removal of their pastor, they threatened to withhold $100,000 in monthly dues.
Pfleger, who moved out of the church rectory, maintained his innocence. His attorney, Jim Figliulo, said Monday that he was elated his client was cleared.
Eugene Hollander, an attorney for the three accusers, said his clients were disheartened at the news and were considering whether to file a lawsuit.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Man wanted in killings held after week on run
A week-long manhunt for a man wanted in the killings of four people ended without another shot fired Monday morning as hundreds of officers surrounded him in South Carolina, authorities said.
Neither Tyler Terry nor the more than 300 officers searching for him were hurt during his arrest, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. The manhunt ended after at least three confirmed sightings of Terry since he ran from a wrecked car after firing on Chester County deputies on May 17.
Deputies released photos of Terry’s arrest showing an officer giving him a bottle of a sports drink as he sat on a pickup tailgate with his hands cuffed behind him. Terry was wearing dirty pants, socks with no shoes and a T-shirt ripped nearly in half.
Investigators didn’t think Terry was getting help from anyone but broke into vehicles — or possibly barns and sheds — and lived off the land. He managed to steal a gun, water, shirt and shoes from an unlocked work truck last week, authorities said.
Terry apparently spent the week in the same small area, eluding dozens of officers who methodically shrank where they searched and staying out of sight of helicopters that were overhead most of the time, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.
Terry was hiding in weeds when a team of federal agents spotted him. He had a gun nearby but was grabbed before he could react, Dorsey said.
Terry, 26, is charged with murder in a shooting in York in early May, the killing in Great Falls of the estranged husband of the woman who drove the car as he fired at officers, and the deaths of two other people in Missouri on May 15 during robberies in the St. Louis suburbs, authorities said. Arrest warrants list Terry’s address as Great Falls.
MISSISSIPPI
Yearbook invites students to mock peers
Parents in a Mississippi Gulf Coast community are outraged after they say a middle school yearbook was turned into a “burn book” where students were invited to mock and criticize their classmates.
The Sun Herald reports the yearbook for Hancock Middle School’s 1,100 students contained prompts like, “Which friend would you not invite on spring break?” and “I would like to spike a volleyball at . . .”
Middle-schoolers answered with statements like, “(Name) because he walks weird” and “(Name) would not be welcome to come with me on a trip because she isn’t fun to be around.”
Parents and graduates criticized the school on Facebook for turning the yearbook into a “burn book.” A post with screenshots from the yearbook had been shared hundreds of times Monday, according to the Herald.
In response, district officials said that school leadership is aware of the “unfortunate fact” that the school yearbook contains “sensitive and inappropriate comments.” They said they’ve taken measures to ensure “this never happens again.”