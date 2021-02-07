Under the tentative pact, preschool and special needs students and staff are slated to return in-person on Thursday. Kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers and staff would come back Feb. 22, with students able to join in person March 1. Sixth- through eighth-grade teachers and staff would return March 1 with students back March 8. About 67,000 of the more than 207,000 Chicago Public Schools students from those grades and programs have chosen in-person learning.

AD

AD

— Bloomberg News

NEW YORK

East Coast records a heavy snowstorm

A major snowstorm pushed through the Northeastern United States on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped more than two feet on parts of the region.

By early afternoon, five to seven inches had already fallen in parts of northwestern New Jersey and southwestern Connecticut. New York’s Central Park reported about three inches. The highest total was recorded in West Whiteland Township, west of Philadelphia, where about nine inches had fallen.

The National Weather Service predicted up to eight inches of snow in New York City. Up to a foot was projected to fall on some areas along the Connecticut coastline.

AD

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

FBI agent took down child porn websites

A slain FBI agent was remembered for his intelligence, keen wit and for an investigation that took down the largest-known child pornography websites during a memorial service. Agents Daniel Alfin, 36, and Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, were gunned down Tuesday while serving a search warrant at the Broward County home of a child pornography suspect. The service for Alfin was held at the Miami Dolphins’ football stadium, the day after a service held there for Schwartzenberger. “Many of you here knew and loved Dan more than anyone. You knew his brilliance and famously dry humor. You loved his tenacity and his heart, one full of passion for fighting for children every single day,” FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said. Wray said Alfin’s team won the Director’s Award, the FBI’s highest honor, for Operation Pacifier. The investigation led to the arrest of a man in Naples, Fla., who was the lead administrator of a child pornography website with more than 150,000 users worldwide.