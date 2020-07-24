Amid reports the statues were going to be taken down, protests also unfolded Thursday night near Lightfoot’s home. The crowd cheered when an activist used a megaphone to inform them Lightfoot (D) would be removing the Grant Park statue, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, Lightfoot’s office said the Grant Park statue and another in Arrigo Park were taken down “until further notice” in part to let public safety resources focus elsewhere, a reference to the city’s recent spate of gun violence. Homicides and shootings are up in the city over the same point last year.

— Mark Berman

NEW YORK

Cohen released from second stint in prison

President Trump’s former personal lawyer was released Friday after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump before November’s election.

Michael Cohen walked out of a federal prison in New York on Friday afternoon, his lawyer Danya Perry said, a day after U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that his First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9.

Probation authorities said Cohen was sent back to prison because he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating with the media or public, Hellerstein said during a telephone conference.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

The campaign finance charges stemmed from his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from making public claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

Cohen, 53, was released to home confinement in his New York City apartment in May as authorities tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus in federal prisons. He arrived at the Manhattan apartment building at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, declining to speak to reporters as he went inside.

Cohen was taken back to the federal prison camp in Otisville, N.Y., earlier this month. Cohen had sued federal prison officials and U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr on Monday, saying he was ordered back to prison because of the book.

— Associated Press

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Court rules for cafe owner over Facebook

The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Friday that a judge was wrong to dismiss a cafe owner’s complaint against Facebook that said his social media account was shut down without warning.

Emmett Soldati had marketed his Teatotaller cafe in Somersworth on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. He has used the cafe and its social media accounts to support LGTBQ rights and acceptance, describing the business as a “queer hipster oasis.”

The Instagram account was shut down in 2018; Facebook did not offer an explanation and argued for a dismissal of Soldati’s complaint, which sought restoration of the account. Facebook said it was immune from such claims under the federal Communications Decency Act.

A judge in small claims court had found in favor of Facebook. Soldati appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Soldati, who doesn’t have a law degree but is the son of a former prosecutor, represented himself during oral arguments before the court earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Facebook said in an email the company wasn’t commenting on the case.

The state Supreme Court said that Soldati has “sufficiently alleged a claim for breach of contract” under the terms of use and state law.

The court said although Teatotaller’s claim may ultimately fail, either on the merits or under the act, it sent the case back to the lower court.

— Associated Press

Coast Guard rescues fisherman: The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a commercial fisherman who was clinging to a cooler in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida after his boat capsized, the day after evacuating a boy and his father from the same vessel. The agency received an emergency alert at 8:56 a.m. Thursday from the Jenny Lynn, broadcasting its location. A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew dispatched from Air Station Clearwater found Robert Heart, 48, clinging to a cooler in 3- to 4-foot seas. He was still near the 36-foot boat, which was almost entirely under the surface.