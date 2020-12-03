Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6.

He had originally been charged with smuggling, but Zheng’s attorney pointed out that his client did not plead guilty to any stealing or smuggling charges, only to lying to a customs agent.

Zheng was arrested in December 2019 at Logan International Airport in Boston with 21 vials of cancer cells in a sock in a suitcase he was taking to China, authorities said. Zheng stole the materials from his lab at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, authorities said.

When asked by federal officers whether he was traveling with any biological items or research, Zheng lied and said no, prosecutors said.

Zheng said that he intended to take the vials to China to use them to conduct research in his own laboratory and publish the results under his own name, according to the U.S. attorney.

Zheng entered the United States in August 2018 on a Harvard University-sponsored visa and conducted cancer cell research at Beth Israel.

TENNESSEE

Execution put on hold due to coronavirus

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday indefinitely postponed the execution of death row inmate Byron Black.

In a brief order issued on Thursday, the court wrote that Black’s execution is stayed pending a further order by the court “because of the multiple issues caused by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Black was convicted by a Nashville court of murdering his girlfriend Angela Clay and her daughters Latoya, 9, and Lakesha, 6, at their home in 1988. Prosecutors said he shot the three during a jealous rage. Black was on work release at the time for shooting and wounding Clay’s estranged husband.

Black was originally scheduled for execution on Oct. 8, and the court had previously ordered a postponement until April 8, 2021.