A 2017 lower court decision also said Trump’s pardon removed his possible punishments and that pardons don’t erase convictions or the facts of cases.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit on Thursday rejected Arpaio’s request, saying the verdict no longer has any legal consequence because of the pardon. The judges explained that Arpaio was pardoned before he could be sentenced and that the final judgment in the case ended up dismissing the contempt charge.

— Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Lawmakers vote to ban 'gay panic' defense

Lawmakers in Washington state have passed a measure prohibiting homicide defendants from claiming a defense that panic was brought on by a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Nine states — California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island — have legislatively banned the use of gay or transgender panic as a legal defense.

The Washington measure, passed by the Senate on a bipartisan 46-to-3 vote Wednesday, is named after Nikki Kuhnhausen, a transgender teen who was killed last year, the Columbian reported.

Kuhnhausen, 17, disappeared in early June and her remains were discovered Dec. 7 southeast of Battle Ground, Wash. A Vancouver man has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious harassment, which is a hate crime in Washington.

Authorities said the Vancouver teenager was strangled after her assailant learned she was transgender. He has pleaded not guilty. There was no immediate indication of whether he will attempt to use a “panic” defense.

The bill passed the House earlier this month on a 90-to-5 vote. It now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee (D) for his signature.

— Associated Press

Teen is accused of vandalizing Plymouth Rock: A 17-year-old boy is responsible for recently spraying red paint all over Plymouth Rock and several other sites in the historic Massachusetts community, police said Thursday. The teen faces 11 felony counts of vandalism and one misdemeanor count of trespassing, Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri said. The teen is a resident of the town, which this year is marking the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims' arrival. The rock symbolizes the spot where the Mayflower Pilgrims disembarked in December 1620.

Stolen hearse, with body inside, is recovered: A man stole a hearse — with a body inside — and went on a wild ride, ending with a chase and a crash on a busy Los Angeles freeway. Authorities say they found the body undisturbed inside a casket Thursday morning and took a man into custody after the crash, which closed the 110 Freeway during the morning commute. The crime began Wednesday night, when the black Lincoln Navigator was stolen from outside St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in East Pasadena. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pleaded with the thief on social media to return the body in a post that was widely shared online.

Drivers are rescued after water main breaks: Emergency crews rescued stranded drivers from the roofs of their vehicles on Thursday after a water-main break flooded a Houston freeway. The flooding submerged vehicles on an eastern section of Loop 610, a highway that circles the city. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Thursday afternoon that all occupants were out of flooded vehicles. The fire department said it had rescued three people and searched and cleared 12 vehicles.