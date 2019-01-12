WISCONSIN

Relative: Closs family didn't know suspect

The grandfather of a northwestern Wisconsin girl who authorities say was abducted during a home invasion that left her parents dead said Saturday that the family has no connection to the suspect and doesn’t understand why he targeted her, deepening a mystery that has captivated the state for months.

Someone blasted open the door of James and Denise Closs’s home near Barron with a shotgun in October, gunned the couple down and made off with their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme Closs.

Jayme had been missing for nearly three months Thursday when she approached a stranger near the small, isolated north woods town of Gordon and pleaded for help. Officers arrested 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson minutes later based on Jayme’s description of his vehicle. He was jailed on suspicion of kidnapping and homicide.

Investigators have said Patterson’s goal was to kidnap Jayme, but he appears to have no connection to the family. Jayme’s grandfather Robert Naiberg said in a phone interview Saturday that the only thing the family knows for sure is that no one knew Patterson. He said Jayme told FBI agents she didn’t know him at all.

“He didn’t know Jayme, he didn’t know Denise or Jim,” Naiberg said. “(Jayme) don’t know him from Adam. (But) he knew what he was doing. We don’t know if he was stalking her or what. Did he see her somewhere?”

Patterson attorneys Charles Glynn and Richard Jones said in a statement they consider the situation “very tragic” and that they are relying on the court system to treat their client fairly. Charges are expected against Patterson on Monday, when he is expected to make his initial appearance in court.

— Associated Press

NEVADA

Woman, 21, charged in slaying of salon owner

Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old woman accused of running over a nail salon owner in an attempt to flee without paying for her $35 manicure, Las Vegas police announced.

An FBI task force arrested Krystal Whipple on Friday in Glendale, Ariz., without incident, according to a police officer. She was identified Jan. 4 as the suspect in the death of 51-year-old Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Quynh Nguyen, who was killed Dec. 29 outside her nail salon near the Las Vegas Strip when she tried to stop the fleeing customer, police said.

Nguyen, a Vietnamese refugee who raised her daughters in the United States, died of blunt force injuries, the Clark County Coroner’s Office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Police say Whipple used a stolen rental car to hit Nguyen and drive away. Nguyen’s death was caught on video and ruled a homicide.

A Jan. 4 warrant shows Whipple was wanted on murder, robbery and burglary charges. It was not clear Saturday whether she had an attorney.

A GoFundMe page created by family members describes Nguyen as a“dutiful mother who always put her children first.”

— Michael Brice-Saddler and Katie Mettler

Couple dies in Manhattan high-rise fire: An elderly Manhattan couple died in a blaze that engulfed their luxury high-rise apartment before dawn Saturday and sent flames roaring out the windows. Investigators are looking into the possibility that cigarette smoking in bed may have caused the fire at the famed River House co-op on East 52nd Street. Fire officials say an 85-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 89-year-old husband was rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center but died of his injuries.

Houston chief tickets man allegedly driving 140 mph: Houston's police chief says he set a new personal record when he issued a ticket to someone who blew past him going 140 mph. Chief Art Acevedo told the Houston Chronicle the Dodge Viper "almost took my doors off" as Acevedo was driving on a highway Friday. He sped after the Viper in his police SUV, topping out around 120 mph. The speed limit was 65 mph.

— From news services