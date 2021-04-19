Story continues below advertisement

John Gellert, president of the Seacor Marine, which owns the boat, said that divers from a company from which they have contracted will continue to search the entire vessel. John Gellert said they were about halfway through the vessel as of midday Monday. Gellert also said that divers from a company with which Seacor contracts were at the scene four hours after the ship capsized.

Many families have been questioning why the ship was out in such stormy seas. Gellert said although there were warnings of bad weather, what the boat actually encountered when it was offshore was significantly worse than expected.

Gellert said the decision whether to go to go was entirely up to the captain, but he emphasized that the captain had the company’s full support. The captain, David Ledet, 63, was among the dead.

The coroner’s office has identified the other four people whose bodies have been recovered: Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans; James Wallingsford, 55, of Gilbert, La.; Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville; and Lawrence J. Warren, 36, of Terrytown, La.

The Seacor Power is a liftboat. Such vessels have three legs that can be lowered to the sea floor to raise the ship off the water to serve as a temporary offshore platform. The boats are often used in the offshore oil industry. When they are traveling, the legs stick straight up in the air.

9 kids hurt in shooting at birthday party

Nine people under 18 were injured and two of them remained in the hospital Monday following a weekend shooting at a 12-year-old’s birthday party in Louisiana that was rooted in an ongoing feud, authorities said.

Eight of the victims of the Saturday night shooting were boys and all were between the ages of 12 and 17, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported. A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head and a 16-year-old boy shot in the stomach remained hospitalized in stable condition while the others were treated and released, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office had previously said six people were injured but updated the number to nine on Monday.

Sheriff Mike Tregre said the investigation has been “frustrating” as detectives work to make arrests with no help from anyone who was there.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Saturday during a birthday party in LaPlace attended by about 60 young people.

Tregre said two groups of boys with an ongoing feud met at the house and began arguing. Several shots were fired and more than one weapon was used, Tregre said.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Ex-cop-turned-lawyer sentenced in 9/11 scam

A former police lieutenant-turned-lawyer was sentenced Monday to more than four years in prison after cheating a fellow officer of $900,000 he was owed for working at the smoldering World Trade Center site after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Gustavo Vila, 62, of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., was sentenced Monday in White Plains federal court by Judge Vincent L. Briccetti after pleading guilty in October.

Briccetti issued a sentence of four years and three months in prison, which was the highest potential sentence recommended by federal sentencing guidelines.

Vila had admitted cheating the U.S. government by only forwarding $100,000 of more than $1 million in proceeds from the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund destined for John Ferreyra.