But something went wrong somewhere in the waters between the Bahamas and South Florida — an area that encompasses the mythical section of the Atlantic oft-dubbed the Bermuda Triangle or Devil’s Triangle, unofficially bounded by Miami, Bermuda and Puerto Rico and covering about 500,000 square miles of ocean off the southeastern tip of Florida, according to the History Channel.

On Friday, after searching for about 84 hours and more than 17,000 square miles — roughly double the size of Massachusetts, the Coast Guard said — rescuers that included Air Station crews from Miami and Clearwater suspended their search.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people,” Capt. Stephen V. Burdian of the Seventh District said in a statement. “I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information on the crew of the Mako Cuddy Cabin or its whereabouts is asked to contact the District Seven Command Center at 305-415-6800.

U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Hernandez told CBS12 News that rough waters and the limited information they had on the boaters proved especially challenging.

— Associated Press

COLORADO

2 sheriff's deputies wounded in standoff

Two Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded and one suspect was said to be in custody after an hour-long standoff Friday afternoon in Pueblo West.

Earlier in the day, Eddie Lovins, a veteran with a history of mental health issues, had called in threats against the Tennessee State Patrol and the Capitol building in Tennessee.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies first tried to make contact with the suspect near Tenderfoot Lane on Friday morning. After no response they went out a second time, around 3:20 p.m., and the suspect fired multiple rounds at them. He hit one deputy in the head and the other in the left shoulder. Both were expected to recover.

Police said Lovins remained in the home and continued to fire, hitting patrol vehicles and nearby houses, until a police tactical unit was able to apprehend him.

— Associated Press

Tulsa massacre remembrance begins: Oklahoma began a centennial remembrance Friday of a once-thriving African American neighborhood in Tulsa decimated by deadly White violence that has received growing recognition during America's reckoning over police brutality and racial violence.