NEW JERSEY

Cocaine seizure is largest in 2 decades

Customs agents have seized the biggest shipment of cocaine recovered at the ports of New York and New Jersey in 25 years.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said 3,200 pounds of the drug in 60 packages were seized at Port New York/Newark on Feb. 28. The street value is estimated at $77 million.

It’s the biggest cocaine seizure at the ports since 1994.

A Customs spokesman said the container was recovered from a ship that originated in South America.

Customs officers turned the drugs over to federal Homeland Security officials for investigation.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Man dies after rescue of others in mobile home

A Southern California man who came to the rescue of people in a burning mobile home was found dead in the wreckage, and his family is calling him a hero, authorities said Monday.

The blaze erupted early Saturday in the Highland area of San Bernardino County, according to the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Firefighters found four people had been evacuated from the mobile home, but the rescuer died, Cal Fire said in a statement.

The body was found in the debris after the flames were put out, the county coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office did not immediately identify the victim, but family members told KTLA-TV he was 25-year-old Albert Madrid.

His sister, Melissa Enriquez, said her brother chose to go in and help, and she hopes he is remembered for that.

“He was only 25 years old, but he was the bravest man I have ever known,” Madrid’s father, Robert Madrid, wrote in a eulogy on a memorial website. “I am so proud of my son, my hero.”

A fund has been established online to aid Madrid’s family.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Man acquitted of manslaughter in infant's death

Jurors in Miami have acquitted a man who was charged with manslaughter after his 6-month-old son choked on a lollipop.

The Miami Herald reported that a jury decided late last week that the death of Jermaine Marcell Levy’s son Marcell Jr. was accidental and not the result of reckless behavior.

Miami-Dade Assistant Public Defender Adam Saper said the “tragic accident” should have never been charged as a crime. He said the baby died on Father’s Day 2018 as his father tried to resuscitate him.

Levy, now 20, was arrested after police said he hit the baby’s mother in the mouth before kidnapping the boy whom he had never taken care of. An arrest warrant said Levy was homeless and couldn’t provide formula for the child, and gave him a lollipop.

— Associated Press

WISCONSIN

Girl with tumor gets visited by dogs

A 7-year-old Wisconsin girl with a potentially fatal brain tumor got a boost of support from some furry law enforcement officers.

Emma Mertens loves dogs, so more than 30 human officers with their K-9 partners paid Emma a visit at her home in Hartland. The officers came from across southeastern Wisconsin to surprise the girl over the weekend. Emma has an inoperable diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma tumor, or a DIPG tumor.

West Allis Police Officer Rick Orlowski told WTMJ-TV that Emma’s eyes “were the size of saucers” when the officers pulled up. He says she couldn’t stop smiling.

A family friend had posted a request on social media for people to send photos of their dogs. Emma’s family says she has received thousands of letters and photos from around the world.

— Associated Press