ALABAMA

Colleges rescind honors given to KKK advocate

A small-town newspaper has called for a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan, prompting two universities to withdraw the awards they had given its editor.

Auburn University and the University of Southern Mississippi decided Tuesday to rescind previous honors for Goodloe Sutton, editor and publisher of the Democrat-Reporter of Linden.

An editorial published last week began: “Time for the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again.” The editorial says Democrats and “Democrats in the Republican Party” are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama, so the Klan should raid “gated communities” where they live.

Sutton told the Montgomery Advertiser that he stands by his Feb. 14 editorial. During an interview, Sutton suggested lynchings as a way to clean up Washington. Sutton also questioned whether the KKK is violent, claiming America’s most feared white supremacist terrorist organization “didn’t kill but a few people.”

Dating to 1879, the newspaper’s editorials are consistently conservative and often critical of the Democratic Party. The use of “Democrat” in its name reflects back to the period when nearly all white conservatives in the South were Democrats.

The Democrat-Reporter was lauded two decades ago for coverage rooting out corruption in the local sheriff’s department.

— Associated Press

Female ISIS member asks for U.S. return

An Alabama woman who left home to join the Islamic State after becoming radicalized online realized she was wrong and wants to return to the United States, a lawyer for her family said Tuesday.

Hoda Muthana, 24, regrets aligning herself with the terrorist organization and is putting herself at risk by speaking out against it from a refugee camp where she has lived since fleeing the group a few weeks ago, attorney Hassan Shibly said.

Muthana, who dodged sniper fire and roadside bombs to escape, is ready to pay the penalty for her actions but wants freedom and safety for the 18-month-old son she had with one of two Islamic State fighters she wed, he said. Both men were killed in combat.

After fleeing her home in suburban Birmingham in late 2014 and resurfacing in Syria, Muthana used social media to advocate violence against the United States.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Judge allows lawsuit against Obama center

A judge on Tuesday gave the green light to a lawsuit filed by a parks-advocacy group that aims to stop for good the delayed construction of former president Barack Obama’s $500 million presidential center in a Chicago park beside Lake Michigan.

Some supporters of the project fear the lawsuit filed by Protect Our Parks could force Obama — who launched his political career in Chicago — to build the Obama Presidential Center elsewhere.

A 2016 lawsuit brought by another group helped to scuttle a $400 million plan by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas to build a museum on public land on Chicago’s lakefront.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey heard arguments last week on the city’s motion to dismiss the suit and was largely focused on whether the group had standing to sue.

Blakey did toss parts of the lawsuit in his Tuesday ruling, but concluded that the group represents taxpayers with concerns that providing parkland in the public trust to the Obama center violates their due-process rights. Plans call for the center to be built in Jackson Park, seven miles south of downtown Chicago.

— Associated Press