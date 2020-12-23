Dozens of emergency responders and two Colorado National Guard helicopters scrambled to save the boy as video footage of the enormous balloon floating far above the ground made national news.
But the child was never on the balloon, and he was later found unharmed at his home in Fort Collins, about 60 miles north of Denver. Authorities said the Heenes staged the ordeal to get publicity for reality TV shows they were trying to pitch.
Richard Heene served a month in jail after pleading guilty to a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant, and Mayumi Heene was jailed for 20 days for filing a false report. They were also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.
Polis also issued 16 other pardons and four commutations.
— Associated Press
Officer charged in death of man slammed on hospital floor: A police officer in Upstate New York has been charged with assault in the death last year of a mental health detainee who went limp and unresponsive after the officer allegedly pressed a foot on the man's neck area and slammed his head onto a hospital floor. Elmira Police Officer Eduardo Oropallo was arraigned Wednesday in connection with the August 2019 death of Gary Strobridge, 49. Elmira Police Chief Joseph Kane said Oropallo, who was indicted by a grand jury last week, is on paid administrative leave.
— Associated Press