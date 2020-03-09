As part of the plea agreement, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine for violating the Pipeline Safety Act. It’s the largest criminal fine ever imposed under the pipeline safety law.

The company said when the plea deal was announced last month that it takes full responsibility for the disaster.

Eversource has agreed to buy Columbia Gas of Massachusetts’s natural gas assets for $1.1 billion. Any profit from the sale of the company will be handed over to the federal government along with the criminal fine.

Federal investigators blamed the explosions on overpressurized gas lines, as workers replaced century-old, cast-iron pipes in Lawrence.

The explosions and fires outraged the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, where thousands of homes and businesses went without gas service for weeks, and months in some cases, during the winter.

Leonel Rondon, 18, died when a chimney collapsed on his vehicle in the driveway of a friend’s home — hours after he had gotten his driver’s license. About two dozen others were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged or destroyed.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Police: U.S. attorney killed wife, himself

A federal prosecutor in California fatally shot his wife before killing himself Sunday in their home, authorities said.

Timothy Delgado, 43, was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California. He shot his wife Tamara Delgado, 45, in a murder-suicide in Granite Bay, about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Sacramento said Monday it is cooperating with the investigation and referred questions to the sheriff’s office. Delgado appears to have prosecuted narcotics and firearms cases, a search of the office’s website shows.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Man charged with sex assault at shelter

A Tennessee man has been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women in a temporary tornado shelter.

The women told police that Cory Sullivan was on a cot beside theirs at the shelter in a Nashville recreation center, according to an affidavit filed in General Sessions Court early Monday. They said the problems started on Sunday when Sullivan took an interest in them, trying to befriend them and buy them food.

At one point, Sullivan drugged them by “grabbing them by the hair, pulling back their head, and stuffing a strip of suboxone dissolvable strip in their mouth,” according to the affidavit.

A witness observed what was going on and heard the women protesting and told Sullivan, “She said ‘Stop,’ ” according to the affidavit. When he did not quit, the women alerted the sheriff’s deputies at the shelter and Sullivan was detained, according to the affidavit.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of sexual battery. Sullivan was being held Monday on a bond of $80,000.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Sullivan.