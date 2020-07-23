The lower court judge barred Jones from filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, as a penalty for his actions.

The families of eight victims of the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Conn., and an FBI agent who responded to the massacre are suing Jones, Infowars and others for promoting a theory that the shooting was a hoax. A 20-year-old gunman killed 20 first-graders, six educators and himself at the school after having killed his mother at their Newtown home.

NATIONAL SECURITY

Man deported after push for detention fails

A man convicted of terrorism-related crimes, who served his sentence and was then detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been deported after a legal battle to hold him indefinitely stalled.

Federal immigration authorities held Adham Amin Hassoun until Tuesday at a detention facility in Batavia, N.Y., after his release from prison in 2018. Previously, they had argued in court that they had the authority to detain him indefinitely under the Patriot Act until they could find a country willing to accept him.

Hassoun, 58, is a Palestinian born in Lebanon. In 2007, he was convicted along with Jose Padilla, who is still imprisoned, of conspiracy to murder, kidnap and maim people in a foreign country.

Padilla, a U.S. citizen, was initially detained as an enemy combatant in 2002 on suspicions he planned to set off a radioactive “dirty bomb,” but those allegations were ultimately dropped in favor of charges that he, Hassoun and another conspirator sent money, recruits and supplies to Islamist extremist groups.

Prosecutors said Hassoun recruited Padilla at a Florida mosque to attend a terrorist training camp in Afghanistan.

Authorities did not disclose Hassoun’s destination after he left the country on Tuesday, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Earlier this summer, federal prosecutors had argued at a hearing that Hassoun remained a threat to national security, but they ultimately withdrew testimony from another detainee at the Batavia detention facility, who claimed Hassoun told him about plans to commit crimes upon his release.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford in Rochester, N.Y., ruled against the government and ordered Hassoun’s release.