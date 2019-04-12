ILLINOIS

Handling of Smollett case under review

The Cook County state’s attorney said Friday that she has asked the county’s inspector general to review how her office handled “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s criminal case.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others have criticized the decision by Kim Foxx’s office to drop charges against Smollett accusing him of filing a false report to police that he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in January.

“Ensuring that I and my office have the community’s trust and confidence is paramount to me, which is why I invited an independent review of this matter,” Foxx said in a statement. “I welcome this investigation and pledge my full cooperation and the cooperation of my office.”

A grand jury indicted the actor on 16 counts in early March. Foxx’s office dropped the charges about three weeks later, giving no detailed explanation for why the case was abandoned. Smollett has maintained his innocence and insisted he was attacked.

The Chicago Tribune reported Friday that Cook County Independent Inspector General Patrick Blanchard sent a letter to county board President Toni Preckwinkle and other county leaders informing them of Foxx’s request. He wrote that his office would proceed with the review.

The city of Chicago filed a lawsuit Thursday in Cook County court against Smollett, who is black and gay, in a bid to recoup the costs of investigating his claim that masked men beat him Jan. 29 in Chicago, shouted slurs and wrapped a rope around his neck. The suit comes after Smollett refused the city’s demand that he repay it $130,106.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

For terminal patients, assisted death legalized

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed legislation making New Jersey the seventh state to enact a law permitting terminally ill patients to end their lives.

Murphy (D) signed the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act in private. The law goes into effect in August.

Murphy earlier indicated he would support the bill, but in a personal statement, the lifelong Catholic revealed that he wrestled with whether to sign it. The state’s Catholic Conference testified against the measure.

“I have concluded that, while my faith may lead me to a particular decision for myself, as a public official I cannot deny this alternative to those who may reach a different conclusion,” Murphy wrote. “I believe this choice is a personal one and, therefore, signing this legislation is the decision that best respects the freedom and humanity of all New Jersey residents.”

Under New Jersey’s law, only patients who are irreversibly terminally ill and have a prognosis of six months or less to live could acquire medication to end their lives.

Lawmakers have tried since at least 2012 to advance the legislation.

The effort got some attention in New Jersey in 2014 when a California woman drew news coverage after she and her husband moved to Portland, Ore., so she could use that state’s law to end her life on her own terms. Brittany Maynard, 29, was terminally ill with brain cancer.

Oregon in 1997 was the first state to provide an end-of-life option. California’s law went into effect in 2016.

In addition to California and Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia all have similar legislation. Montana does not have a law permitting medically assisted suicide for the terminally ill. However, a 2009 Montana Supreme Court ruling determined that nothing in state law prevented a physician from prescribing such a drug to terminally ill person.

— Associated Press

Man held after girl falls from Mall of America balcony: A 5-year-old child plummeted three floors Friday after being pushed or thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., according to witnesses, and police said a 24-year-old man was in custody. Police don't think there is any relationship between the man and the family of the child, who suffered "significant injuries."

— Associated Press