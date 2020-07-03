The Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that it was the same cougar spotted last month wandering around San Francisco for a couple of days before being captured near Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

Widely shared photo and video images showed the cougar crossing city streets and looking at his reflection in the glass of office towers.

After being captured, the big cat was examined at the Oakland Zoo before California Fish and Wildlife officials released it at a wilderness preserve in mid-June with an identifying tag in its ear.

On Friday, Fish and Wildlife authorities verified the cougar’s identity by its ear tag, said Ken Paglia, a spokesman for the department. The young male mountain lion was 12 to 18 months old and weighed about 70 pounds, Paglia said.

Before its death, the mountain lion was suspected of killing two wallaroos and a red kangaroo at the San Francisco Zoo. The three animals were found dead at their outdoor exhibit, and the zoo said it appeared that a local wild carnivore was responsible. The zoo said it was investigating whether the cougar was the culprit.

— Associated Press

CONNECTICUT

2 held in 1993 killing of diner custodian, 77

Connecticut police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old restaurant custodian whose killing had gone unsolved for 27 years.

Bridgeport police said Danarius Dukes was apprehended Thursday in Stamford, and authorities said Friday that Breeze Brown, also known as Eric Brown, also was taken into custody.

Dukes, 44, was charged with murder and felony murder, and Brown, 46, was charged with felony murder in the 1993 killing of Theodore “Teddy” Edwards at the Duchess restaurant on Boston Avenue, the Connecticut Post reported.

A delivery person found Edwards on the floor of the restaurant in a pool of blood in the early morning of Dec. 6, 1993. Police said there were reports that he was killed when four men robbed the diner. The robbers made off with up to $2,000, officials said. Police did not say what new information identified Dukes and Brown.

Dukes, who previously served more than 20 years in prison for an unrelated shooting, was arrested after he got into a car accident in Stamford and the responding officers discovered there was a warrant for his arrest in the 1993 killing.

