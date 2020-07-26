“If you vote for [Democratic presidential candidate Joe] Biden, you’re going to be living in Nazi Germany; that’s what it’s going to be like,” the woman with the swastika mask said in the video as her husband loaded groceries into a shopping cart.

Mueller said when she first saw the couple, she felt “nauseated, and I wanted to cry, which I ended up doing.”

Marshall police gave the couple no-trespass notices but did not cite or arrest them, police Capt. Jeff Wenker told the Associated Press on Sunday. Police did not identify the couple.

Saturday was the first day that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order took effect requiring masks in businesses and indoor public spaces to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Walmart already requires customers to wear masks at its namesake and Sam’s Club stores.

INDIANA

Video, audio of man's mauling is released

Authorities have released additional police video footage and 911 audio of the May arrest of a black northwestern Indiana man who was mauled by a police dog while being arrested on suspicion of battery.

A special prosecutor and the state police are investigating allegations that three Lafayette police officers used excessive force on Richard Bailey Jr., who was seriously injured.

Bailey’s lawyers previously released some police video of the dog attack and the moments leading up to it in which officers tell Bailey to get off a moped and warn him that they will use a ­K-9 unit if he doesn’t comply.

“We have prepared this video in response to public concern and media representation that do not include all the facts and circumstances,” Chief Patrick Flannelly said in a video preceding the newly released footage.

In the 911 audio, a caller says a man who had been drinking attacked three people before leaving on a moped. The newly released police footage shows an officer remark to Bailey that he’s “clearly intoxicated” after Bailey seems to have trouble speaking and stopping the moped.

Bailey’s attorneys called the use of the dog, which mauled Bailey’s neck for 30 seconds, “extraordinarily violent” and said the three white officers used excessive force because Bailey is black, according to the Journal & Courier. They said Bailey, 46, spent several days in a medically induced coma.

Attorneys Swaray Conteh and Fatima Johnson told the newspaper that the 911 call isn’t the complete story of what happened before police arrived.

“What the 911 tape failed to mention is that Mr. Bailey was attacked with a knife, had a gun pointed at him, and yet still managed to inflict less damage to his attackers than the police did to him,” said Elayne Rivers, a spokeswoman for Johnson’s law firm.