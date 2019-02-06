ALABAMA

Court blocks execution of inmate denied imam

Alabama may be violating the religious rights of a Muslim inmate set for execution by refusing to allow an imam at his death, a federal court said Wednesday in blocking the lethal injection.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit granted an indefinite stay for Dominique Ray, 42, a day before he was scheduled to die for the slaying of a teenager more than two decades ago.

A three-judge panel of judges wrote that it was “exceedingly loath to substitute our judgment on prison procedures.” But, they added that it “looks substantially likely to us that Alabama has run afoul of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.”

The state said it would appeal.

Alabama allows inmates to visit with their spiritual adviser before an execution, and they can have the adviser witness the execution from a room adjoining the execution chamber.

A Christian chaplain who works for the prison typically stays in the execution chamber, but Ray objected and asked for a Muslim cleric to be present.

The state agreed to remove the prison chaplain from the chamber but cited security reasons for why it would not allow an imam in the room.

Ray was convicted in the fatal stabbing of Tiffany Harville, 15, who disappeared from her Selma home in July 1995. Her decomposing body was found in a field a month later.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Court upholds woman's culpability in suicide

A young woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend through dozens of text messages to kill himself is responsible for his suicide, Massachusetts’s highest court ruled Wednesday in upholding her involuntary manslaughter conviction.

The Supreme Judicial Court said in a unanimous decision in the novel case that Michelle Carter’s actions caused Conrad Roy III to die in a truck filled with toxic gas in a deserted parking lot nearly five years ago.

“After she convinced him to get back into the carbon monoxide filled truck, she did absolutely nothing to help him: she did not call for help or tell him to get out of the truck as she listened to him choke and die,” Justice Scott Kafker wrote.

Carter’s lawyers said in an email they are disappointed in the ruling and will consider appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court, among other legal options. Carter, now 22, was sentenced to 15 months in jail, but has remained free while she pursues her appeals.

Carter and Roy both lived in Massachusetts but met in Florida in 2012 while both were on vacation with their families. Their relationship consisted mainly of texting and other electronic communications. Both teens struggled with depression. Carter had also been treated for anorexia, and Roy had made earlier suicide attempts.

Carter was 17 when Roy, 18, took his own life in Fairhaven, a town on Massachusetts’s south coast, in July 2014.

— Associated Press

Milwaukee officer killed while serving warrant: A 17-year police veteran was shot and killed as he served a warrant on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday, becoming the city's third officer killed in the line of duty in eight months, officials said. Assistant Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson said the 35-year-old officer, whose name has not been released, was part of a tactical enforcement unit. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was in custody, Brunson said. He provided no other details.

— Associated Press