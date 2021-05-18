2 pilots eject from F-15 when it leaves runway: Two pilots ejected safely from an F-15 fighter jet Tuesday morning when the aircraft left a runway while landing at a southwestern Illinois airport, military officials said. The two U.S. active-duty pilots suffered minor injuries in the 7:30 a.m. incident at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Ill., about 25 miles east of St. Louis, the U.S. Air Force said. Officials at nearby Scott Air Force Base said both pilots were taken to a hospital and one has been released. Scott Air Force Base officials said in February that Boeing's new­ ­F-15QA, which was designed for the Qatar Emiri Air Force, would operate out of MidAmerica and that Qatari student pilots would be trained on the aircraft there for several months.