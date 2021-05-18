The Census Bureau has said it would need to postpone data releases from its decennial survey this year after the 2020 count was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The data the bureau collects is used to determine a decade’s worth of congressional reapportionment and redistricting and how $1.5 trillion a year in federal funding is allocated.
Ohio had sued the bureau in February, seeking to push it to release redistricting data by its original March 31 deadline — or at least sooner than the bureau’s commitment at the time, Sept. 30.
In dismissing the case, Southern District of Ohio Judge Thomas M. Rose wrote in March that “Ohio seeks the impossible” and that a court cannot “order a party to jump higher, run faster, or lift more than she is physically capable.”
The higher court disagreed Tuesday and allowed Ohio to return to the lower court and seek a resolution that may involve a federal judge overseeing the release of what the bureau calls “legacy format” data in mid-August, which the bureau has said it would do.
Legacy format is a summary of redistricting data that the bureau has said it can release to all states by Aug. 16. More user-friendly data will be made public by Sept. 30, census officials have said.
— Marissa J. Lang
CALIFORNIA
2 killed in shooting targeting party bus
At least two shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay-area freeway early Tuesday, killing two women and wounding at least five others, authorities said.
The passengers were celebrating a woman’s 21st birthday when the bus was attacked about 12:20 a.m. on Interstate 580 as it was returning to Oakland from San Francisco, the East Bay Times reported.
At least two shooters in another vehicle began firing at the bus, then followed it off the freeway and continued shooting at it on city streets, authorities said. About 70 rounds were fired at the party bus.
The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said one woman died on the bus and the other at a hospital. One of them was a 19-year-old Stockton resident, relatives told the newspaper.
At least five other women were wounded, and some were taken to a hospital. One of the victims was in critical condition.
ALABAMA
Magistrate stabbed in City Hall attack
A man who entered Bayou La Batre City Hall with plans to kill police officers on Tuesday stabbed the town magistrate, who also is the mayor’s wife, news outlets reported.
Police Chief Scott Dagg told WALA-TV that a man walked into municipal offices for the coastal city of 2,500 and stabbed magistrate Marcia Barnes, the wife of Mayor Henry Barnes.
The woman was taken to a hospital and required stitches to her leg, and the mayor said his wife was the only person injured, WPMI-TV reported.
A man was in custody, but authorities didn’t immediately release his name. Dagg said the man was familiar to the town authorities.
“His intent was to kill law enforcement. . . . Attacking the magistrate was one way to get to us,” Dagg said.
The city, a seafood-processing hub located south of Mobile on the Gulf Coast, posted on its Facebook page that City Hall was temporarily closed and municipal court was canceled for the day.
2 pilots eject from F-15 when it leaves runway: Two pilots ejected safely from an F-15 fighter jet Tuesday morning when the aircraft left a runway while landing at a southwestern Illinois airport, military officials said. The two U.S. active-duty pilots suffered minor injuries in the 7:30 a.m. incident at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Ill., about 25 miles east of St. Louis, the U.S. Air Force said. Officials at nearby Scott Air Force Base said both pilots were taken to a hospital and one has been released. Scott Air Force Base officials said in February that Boeing's new F-15QA, which was designed for the Qatar Emiri Air Force, would operate out of MidAmerica and that Qatari student pilots would be trained on the aircraft there for several months.