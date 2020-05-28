The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permitting program allows construction of pipelines across wetlands and other water bodies with minimal review if they meet certain criteria.

Backed by numerous states and industry groups, attorneys for the government argued the cancellation would delay construction of pipelines needed to deliver fuel to power plants and other destinations.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Montana said May 11 that officials had failed to adequately consult with wildlife agencies before reauthorizing the permitting program in 2017. Its continued use could cause serious harm to protected species and critical wildlife habitat, he said.

A two-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit denied an emergency request to block Morris’s ruling.

They said in a one-page decision that the government, states and industry groups had not demonstrated sufficient harm to their interests to justify reviving the program while the case is still pending.

The issue could take months to resolve barring further court intervention.

— Associated Press

OREGON

Nonunanimous jury verdicts reversed

Oregon’s top two courts on Thursday began reversing convictions by nonunanimous juries, the first of hundreds — and perhaps ultimately thousands — of cases that will be scrutinized after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in April that nonunanimous jury verdicts are unconstitutional.

The Oregon Supreme Court returned 16 cases to the trial courts. The Court of Appeal reversed convictions in three other cases and remanded them to the trial courts.

“The county prosecutor can decide to drop the charges, proceed with the charges or, perhaps, try to negotiate a settlement,” said Marc Brown, an Oregon public defender who works on appeals. “For example, there may be a case in which the defendant already served most of their sentence, so the prosecutor may offer time served in exchange for a plea.”

On May 11, a top Oregon Department of Justice official said 269 convictions should be reversed and remanded for new trials. The list will only grow, Solicitor General Benjamin Gutman said in a May 11 letter obtained by the Associated Press.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum had asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to declare nonunanimous verdicts unconstitutional. Oregon is the only state that allowed such verdicts after Louisiana dropped the provision in 2018.

No murder convictions are among those facing reversals because juries needed to be unanimous to convict for murder.