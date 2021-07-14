The blond mullet-wearing zookeeper was prominently featured in the popular Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”
The panel agreed with Maldonado-Passage, 58, that the court should have treated them as one conviction at sentencing because they both involved the same goal of killing Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. According to the ruling, the court should have sentenced him to somewhere between 17½ years and just under 22 years in prison, rather than between just under 22 years and 27 years in prison. The court ordered the trial court to resentence Maldonado-Passage.
— Associated Press
Iowa
Sentencing delayed in Tibbetts killing case
A judge Wednesday delayed sentencing for the man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts after defense lawyers said they needed time to investigate new information pointing to other potential suspects.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, was scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday before his lawyers revealed newly obtained information that they say might implicate a sex trafficking ring in her kidnapping and death.
Judge Joel Yates ruled Wednesday the sentencing would be delayed until after he holds hearings on the defense’s requests to compel prosecutors to release information about other suspects and to order a new trial. Yates said he would hold the first hearing Thursday.
A jury in May found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Tibbetts, 20, who vanished while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, in 2018.
— Associated Press