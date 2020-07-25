Doctors at the Fort Worth hospital have said Tinslee is in pain and won’t ever improve. But her mother, Trinity Lewis, has said she doesn’t think her daughter is suffering and that any end-of-life decision should be hers to make.

AD

The law stipulates that if a hospital’s ethics committee agrees with doctors, treatment can be withdrawn after 10 days, as long as a new provider can’t be found to take the patient. Efforts to find another facility to take Tinslee have so far been unsuccessful.

AD

A lower court denied the mother’s request for an injunction in a Jan. 2 ruling. The following day, Texas’s Second Court of Appeals granted her request to keep the child on life support until it could rule on the case. On Friday, the appeals court reversed the lower court’s order denying the injunction and sent the case back to trial court.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Jewish leaders blast NAACP official's post

Jewish leaders expressed outrage Friday and Saturday over an anti-Semitic meme posted on the Facebook page of Rodney Muhammad, president of the Philadelphia NAACP. They called for Muhammad’s removal as head of the local civil rights group.

AD

“This vile behavior from a civic leader is incredibly dangerous for Jewish communities across the world,” said Laura Frank, interim director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. In a statement, Frank demanded that the national NAACP remove Muhammad from his post immediately.

AD

The post, which was taken down, showed photos of Ice Cube, DeSean Jackson and Nick Cannon above a cartoon image of a yarmulke-wearing figure crushing a mass of people with a ring-bedecked hand.

Muhammad released a statement Friday that said: “I was not familiar with the image at the bottom of the post. I was responding to the individuals not able to speak out. I have worked with many in the city over the years. I would be happy to have a discussion with other leaders to better understand our history.”

AD

— Tribune Content Agency

OKLAHOMA

Trial for man charged in three teens' deaths

An Oklahoma man has been ordered to stand trial on murder charges in the deaths of three members of a high school cross-country team in suburban Oklahoma City.

A Cleveland County District Court judge found that there was enough evidence for prosecutors to try Max Leroy Townsend, of Tuttle, on three counts of second-degree murder and charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

Townsend, 57, is charged in a February crash in Moore, Okla., that killed Yuridia Martinez, 16, Rachel Freeman, 17, and Kolby Crum, 18, and injured five others.