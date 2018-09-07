TEXAS

Officer to be charged in fatal shooting of man

A Dallas police officer will be charged with manslaughter after mistakenly entering an apartment she thought was hers and fatally shooting the man who lived there, authorities said Friday.

The officer had completed a shift late Thursday and was still in uniform when she returned to what she believed was her home and encountered Botham Shem Jean, 26, Dallas police chief U. Renee Hall said.

The officer is white, while her victim was a black man whose family is from the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, Hall said.

The St. Lucia Times reported that Jean was the son of a former permanent secretary for two governmental ministries of St. Lucia, and he had been employed by PricewaterhouseCoopers and lived in a gated community.

Hall said the Texas Rangers would take over the investigation. He said the officer would be publicly identified after she was officially charged. The chief said blood was drawn from the officer to test for alcohol or drugs in her system.

She said emergency responders had arrived within four minutes of being called, and Jean was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

— Reuters

KENTUCKY

Man's sentence upped after fleeing country

An eastern Kentucky disability attorney who masterminded the largest Social Security fraud in history has been sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison for fleeing the country in an effort to avoid prosecution.

Eric Conn pleaded guilty in 2016 to bribing doctors to falsify medical records for his thousands of clients and then paying a judge to approve their lifetime disability benefits. His plea agreement would have put him in prison for 12 years, but a few weeks before his sentencing, Conn removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and dumped it along I-75 in central Kentucky. He led federal agents on a six-month chase that ended in December when he was caught outside a Pizza Hut in Honduras.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves sentenced Conn to an additional 15 years for his escape, meaning he is scheduled to spend 27 years in prison for defrauding the government of $500 million in disability benefits.

— Associated Press