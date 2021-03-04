Riser was arrested in the unconnected killings of Liza Saenz, 31, and Albert Douglas, 61, after a man came forward in August 2019 and told police he had kidnapped and killed them at Riser’s direction, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. He said investigators don’t know the motives for the killings.

Garcia did not explain why Riser was arrested nearly 20 months after the witness came forward. Riser joined the department in 2008.

Saenz’s body was pulled from the Trinity River in southwest Dallas on March 10, 2017, with several bullet wounds, the chief said. Douglas was reported missing that year, and his body hasn’t been found.

Three people were previously arrested and charged with capital murder in Saenz’s killing, according to an affidavit for Riser’s arrest. One of them allegedly told police that he and Riser were involved in burglaries when they were young. They more recently hatched a plan to rob drug stash houses, but they didn’t follow through with it, according to the affidavit.

Instead, the man told investigators that Riser offered to pay him a total of $9,500 to kidnap and kill Douglas and later Saenz.

NORTH DAKOTA

Lawmaker accused of misconduct expelled

The North Dakota House on Thursday took an unprecedented step and booted a lawmaker accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 69 to 25 on a resolution to expel GOP Rep. Luke Simons, marking the first time since statehood in 1889 a lawmaker has been kicked out of the Legislature.

Republicans hold an 80-to-14 advantage in the chamber. Sixty-three members of the House were needed to approve the expulsion resolution.

Simons, who has denied wrongdoing and refused Republican leaders’ calls for him to resign, is accused of a pattern of sexually aggressive, lewd and threatening behavior, dating to shortly after he took office in 2017.

NEW YORK

Doctor charged in five opioid deaths

A Long Island doctor accused of writing prescriptions for massive quantities of opioids that led to the deaths of five patients was indicted Thursday on murder charges.

George Blatti, 75, who saw patients in a hotel parking lot, a Dunkin’ shop and at an abandoned Radio Shack, also was charged with endangering the lives of six other patients.